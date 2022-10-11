Fairfield man pleads guilty to possession of firearms as felon

(BCN) — A Fairfield man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney’s office has announced. William Joseph Scrivner, 36, was located in March in a vehicle in the parking lot of the NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Prosecutors said a search of his vehicle and person allegedly resulted in finding 40 grams of methamphetamine and $551 in cash, along with a digital scale. A search of Scrivner’s residence resulted in the discovery of two firearms, one of which was stolen, along with firearm parts and ammunition, more methamphetamine and two more scales.

As a convicted felon, Scrivner is prohibited from being in possession of firearms. He has previously been convicted for possessing methamphetamine for sale and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Scrivner is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023 and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

