Read full article on original website
Related
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be...
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
RELATED PEOPLE
10 post-rock albums you should definitely own
While arguments about what post-rock actually is continue to rage, the genre has given us plenty of adventurous and thrilling music
Louder
The Story Behind The Song: A Certain Shade Of Green by Incubus
It was the song that gave Incubus a pass to the nu metal party – even though they hated being part of it
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Green Day Unveil 25th Anniversary ‘Nimrod’ Box Set, Hear a Previously Unreleased Demo Song
Happy quarter of a century to Green Day's Nimrod album, and to celebrate, the band is giving fans an expanded 25th anniversary edition of Nimrod, complete with a previously unreleased demo for the song "You Irritate Me." The original version of the album featured an impressive 18 tracks, while four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
Rivers Cuomo Reveals Which Metallica Riff Inspired Weezer’s ‘The Sweater Song’
Weezer famously offered a nod to Rivers Cuomo's metal upbringings with their 2021 album Van Weezer, but did you know that a Metallica song may have subconsciously served as an inspiration for one of their earliest hits? During an appearance on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast (seen below), Cuomo reveals a tie to Metallica with "Undone (The Sweater Song)" that he never realized until years after the track was released.
Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells goes on tour to celebrate 50th anniversary
Mike Oldfield collaborator Robin Smith leads new live version of Tubular Bells out on tour in February and March
Watch Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe play Du Hast to fans on a street in Mexico City
Here's the Sehnsucht classic as you've never heard it before
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iron Maiden Announces First 2023 ‘The Future Past’ Tour Dates
Iron Maiden has announced the first dates of the Future Past Tour for 2023. Beginning in June, the band will perform a series of concerts in Europe and the U.K., including a hometown gig in London on July 7. You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Iron...
Comments / 0