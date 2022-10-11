ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Beyond Meat Faces More Troubles as It Slashes Forecasts, Cuts Jobs

Faux-meat maker Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat Inc. Report on Friday slashed its annual revenue forecast due to rising inflation and waning demand for its meat-alternative products, and said it was cutting about 200 jobs, or 19% of its total workforce. The company said the weak forecast was...
AGRICULTURE
Wichita Eagle

A Bubble Tea CEO Tells Us Why It’s Not A Passing Trend

Bubble tea has come a long way in the U.S. over the last two decades. What was once an overseas treat found deep within a city's Chinatown has reached the point where food giants like Dunkin (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report-owned Baskin-Robbins and Peet's Coffee are adding it to their menus.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy