Bubble tea has come a long way in the U.S. over the last two decades. What was once an overseas treat found deep within a city's Chinatown has reached the point where food giants like Dunkin (DNKN) - Get Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Report-owned Baskin-Robbins and Peet's Coffee are adding it to their menus.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO