Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
Tech, Data Help CFOs Prep for Future
At any growth-stage company, there’s a lot of change happening. For chief financial officers (CFOs), that means managing day-to-day change while keeping strategic growth as their North Star, Honor Technology CFO Andrew Steinberg told PYMNTS. “I know where we want to be by the end of the year, I...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy
PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
Mediobanca Doubles Down on BNPL With 2 New Investments
Compass, the consumer credit arm of Italy’s Mediobanca Group, has completed two deals in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) press release. In the first, Compass has purchased Italian BNPL provider Soisy, which provides an installment-based credit solution for eCommerce retailers. Founded...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
CFOs Making Customer Retention, Flexibility Top Priority
The job of a chief financial officer (CFO) can be as much art as science. That’s true when, for example, macroeconomic conditions take a downturn and the CFO must determine how far a company can accommodate customers who may be having a hard time. “We invest in folks in...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
Retailers Try to Spiff up Metaverse Shopping Experience
When people talk about the metaverse, they tend to think of a fully immersive reality entered through a video headset. But there’s another, technologically nearer part of the broad field of extended reality (XR) that has a lot more uses today, particularly in retail, and particularly when enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
Shoplazza Adds PayerMax Collection Solutions to eCommerce Platform
Singapore-based global payments solution PayerMax and Canada-based global eCommerce platform Shoplazza have partnered to provide Shoplazza merchants with payment collection processes and other FinTech services. With this partnership, PayerMax’s collection, disbursement and unified fund management solutions will be integrated into Shoplazza’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform, according to a Wednesday (Oct....
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Broader, More Loyal’ Base
Victoria’s Secret will meet with investors and analysts Thursday (Oct. 13) as the lingerie and beauty product company looks to ignite growth after a rocky summer. “Led by our two category-defining brands and a global business positioned to increase market share, our goal is clear — to be the world’s leading fashion retailer of intimate apparel,” CEO Martin Waters said in a news release. “Our market position atop the domestic intimates category is a key strength and growth opportunity for our business.”
Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices
Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
79% of Merchants Say Digital Coupons and Rewards Important in-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
BNP Paribas to Buy B2B FinTech Kantox
BNP Paribas has agreed to buy Kantox, a fintech working on automating currency risk management, to help add more automation to B2B cross-border work, a press release said. Kantox has a software solution that offers a rebundling of the Corporate FX workflow, with a “one-stop-shop, API-driven” strategy. BNP Paribas will integrate the company’s work and extend them to more companies globally.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Startup Funding Drops 37% in Q3 YOY; Ark Investment Stands by Bitcoin $1M Prediction
Ripple has announced its first On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) customer in France as it teams with Parisian payment provider Lemonway, a press release said. The partnership will let Lemonway use the Ripplenet ODL, leveraging XRP for crypto-enabled payments to bolster its treasury payment processes. The partnership will let Lemonway drive operational efficiencies, as it won’t have to pre-fund accounts abroad – and they’ll have the opportunity to use previously trapped pre-funded capital to grow business.
OCC Approves US Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
The merger of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, National Association into U.S. Bank, National Association has been conditionally approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The approval is conditioned upon U.S. Bank having a plan to sell business lines and portfolios in case of stress, the...
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
