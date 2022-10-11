Read full article on original website
AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams
In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Offer B2B BNPL, Returns Management
Today in B2B payments, ReverseLogix and Overhaul help B2B firms with returns management, Hokodo launches a plug-in that adds a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to webstores on Shopify, and Regions Bank enables its corporate customers to send real-time payments. Plus, Thirty Madison Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Quan Zhang says today’s startups must balance their ambition for growth with their overall profitability and cash runway.
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
Report: US Comptroller Says Bank-FinTech Partnerships Must Monitor Risk
After his earlier remarks about partnerships between banks and FinTechs led members of the financial services industry and House Republicans to worry that he would discourage innovation, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu has reportedly explained that he wants to ensure that firms monitor their risks. When multiple...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Human Intelligence Is Insufficient to Fight Fraud
PYMNTS Intelligence: Human Intelligence Is Insufficient to Fight Fraud. Fraud is ubiquitous for both businesses and consumers. Bad actors are constantly developing new techniques and technologies to steal hard-earned funds and data, often turning around and selling that information to other fraudsters. A recent study found that 97% of eCommerce fraud prevention decision-makers around the world had experienced some sort of fraud at their organizations within the past 24 months, and the metrics for individual consumers are hardly better.
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Tech, Data Help CFOs Prep for Future
At any growth-stage company, there’s a lot of change happening. For chief financial officers (CFOs), that means managing day-to-day change while keeping strategic growth as their North Star, Honor Technology CFO Andrew Steinberg told PYMNTS. “I know where we want to be by the end of the year, I...
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity
Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments
Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
Digital Payments Help Take Guesswork Out of Healthcare Bills
For one of the most technologically advanced industries on the planet, healthcare remains decidedly behind the digital shift in terms of payments technology. There are several contributing factors, chief among them the decade-long swing to patients bearing greater portions of healthcare payments responsibility, combined with billing systems that haven’t caught up. And while there’s been some improvement on that front, Paymentus Head of Product and Partnerships Chris Trainor told PYMNTS that “50% of consumers say healthcare bills are the most difficult of any bill that they have to pay. It’s still problematic.”
Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices
Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
Shoplazza Adds PayerMax Collection Solutions to eCommerce Platform
Singapore-based global payments solution PayerMax and Canada-based global eCommerce platform Shoplazza have partnered to provide Shoplazza merchants with payment collection processes and other FinTech services. With this partnership, PayerMax’s collection, disbursement and unified fund management solutions will be integrated into Shoplazza’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform, according to a Wednesday (Oct....
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Nuvei Launches Payments Interface for Merchants, Platforms of All Sizes
Payment platform Nuvei has launched a payments interface that’s easy for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to implement and includes enterprise-grade capabilities. Called Nuvei Simply Connect, the product is a software development kit (SDK) solution that is simple to implement and features “very low code” tools that allow a business to choose fonts, colors, payment methods, currencies and languages, Nuvei said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
Walgreens Charts Simplified Future as ‘Consumer-Centric Healthcare’ Company
In what could be characterized as the latest entry in the “COVID-19 Changed Everything” file, Walgreens Boots Alliance said Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is simplifying its operations under three business segments as part of its transformation to become a “consumer-centric healthcare” company. This, as the...
Introduction of UK’s Electronic Documents Bill Marks Major Gain for Trade Digitization
The United Kingdom government on Thursday (Oct. 13) passed the Electronic Trade Documents Bill in parliament, ending the legal requirement for certain business documents, such as bills of exchange, promissory notes, warehouse receipts, and marine and cargo insurance certificates, to be printed on paper. According to the government, the new...
