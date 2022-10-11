ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets

Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
Travis Barker
Tom Delonge
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Cancels Rest of Tour After Coming Down With Covid-19 Again

Ringo Starr has decided to cancel the handful of remaining shows on his 2022 tour because he has tested positive for Covid-19 again.  “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo,” the drummer wrote on Twitter (followed by a requisite parade of emojis). The five canceled shows were part of a short run that Starr and his All-Starr Band were supposed to kick off tonight, Oct. 14, in San Jose, California. He was then set to play Paso Robles, California...
Louder

Green Day and Blink-182 to headline When We Were Young Festival 2023

Green Day and Blink-182 have been announced as headliners for next year's When We Were Young festival. The festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 21, and features a massive 50-plus band line-up which includes 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and more.
Loudwire

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

