The Gateway Arch Gets Spooky for Halloween This Weekend
This weekend, ring in the Halloween season at St. Louis’ most iconic destination.
On Saturday, October 15, the Gateway Arch will host a night of thrills and chills with its Frights and Heights event.
From 6:30 to 10 p.m., family-friendly “spooktacular” events will take over the Arch. A DJ will play music at the Arch mezzanine for a Halloween dance party. Balloon benders will bring “boo-loon” animals to life, artists will paint faces and pumpkins will be available for decorating.
A “trick or tram” up to the top of the monument will show St. Louis from its best view, but with a Halloween twist. Rides will be haunted by spooky sights and sounds (however ascents to the top of the Arch's towering 630 feet may be scary enough for some).
Cost for admission is $21 per person, but children under 3 can enter for free. Tickets include access to a one-hour riverfront cruise ride from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.
Family-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged, however, little Deadpools and Jack Sparrows beware: no weapons (real or fake) will be allowed into the Arch’s facility.
See more info and ticket information on Gateway Arch’s website.
