ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Gateway Arch Gets Spooky for Halloween This Weekend

By Monica Obradovic
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l56nw_0iULDa6d00
Get spooked at the Arch this Saturday.

This weekend, ring in the Halloween season at St. Louis’ most iconic destination.

On Saturday, October 15, the Gateway Arch will host a night of thrills and chills  with its Frights and Heights event.

From 6:30 to 10 p.m., family-friendly “spooktacular” events will take over the Arch. A DJ will play music at the Arch mezzanine for a Halloween dance party. Balloon benders will bring “boo-loon” animals to life, artists will paint faces and pumpkins will be available for decorating.

A “trick or tram” up to the top of the monument will show St. Louis from its best view, but with a Halloween twist. Rides will be haunted by spooky sights and sounds (however ascents to the top of the Arch's towering 630 feet may be scary enough for some).

Cost for admission is $21 per person, but children under 3 can enter for free. Tickets include access to a one-hour riverfront cruise ride from the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

Family-friendly Halloween costumes are encouraged, however, little Deadpools and Jack Sparrows beware: no weapons (real or fake) will be allowed into the Arch’s facility.

See more info and ticket information on Gateway Arch’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Did This Really Happen? Midwestern Marijuana Halloween Scare

It must be Halloween season because I just saw the first news story about a kid "accidently" given edibles at a Halloween event. I, personally, am of the firm belief that this has never actually happened and if it DID actually happen, there can't be more than 4 honest cases of it nationwide over the last 20 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Gateway Arch#Travel Info#What To Do#Halloween Costume#Dance Party#Riverfront Cruise#Deadpools#Google News
KSDK

Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!

ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
WENTZVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
myleaderpaper.com

Tune in: County family to appear on ‘Family Feud’ game show

The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
FESTUS, MO
KSDK

Spooky season pest problems with STL Pest Control

ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
313
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy