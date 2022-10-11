Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Two more flu cases bring state total to seven
Two more flu cases are confirmed in Delaware including the first pediatric flu case. Delaware's Division of Public Health says a 43-year-old unvaccinated Sussex County woman, and an unvaccinated child under 5-years-old in New Castle County are the two new laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu. Both have influenza strain...
WMDT.com
Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
Delaware reports 2 more flu cases as health officials urge people to get vaccinated
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two more cases of the flu have been reported in Delaware, bringing the total to seven in the past couple of weeks. It's a trend that's expected to grow there and around the country. The CDC is warning that after two years of a limited number of flu cases, things could change dramatically this winter. That has local health departments urging people to get vaccinated soon. In addition to the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, the Camden County Health Department also provides flu shots. "I think it makes it more convenient to have both available if want to get...
shorelocalnews.com
Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river
To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
WDEL 1150AM
Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency
Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
WBOC
Cash is King Under New Delaware Law
DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Rep. Candidate speaks out after signs were stolen in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware State Representative Candidate is speaking out after her campaign signs were stolen in Sussex County. Amy Fresh, independent candidate for the newly formed District 4 House seat, had over a quarter of her signs stolen in the Long Neck, Oak Orchard areas, costing her campaign hundreds of dollars.
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WBOC
Missing Campaign Signs Causing Concern
SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- Disappearing campaign signs are causing some concern among neighbors and candidates. All three state representative candidates in District 4 say they've noticed some of their signs are missing. Amy Fresh represents the Independent Party of Delaware, and she tells us 25 percent of her signs have...
WBOC
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
WBOC
State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan
DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
Cape Gazette
Former Lewes residents ride out Ian
Bert and Penny Long have been snowbirds since retirement, dividing their time between Lewes and Florida. The couple made the big decision last November to pack up and move from their Lewes home to Pine Island, Fla. They rented until purchasing a condominium this past January. If Pine Island seems...
delawarepublic.org
Community advocates push back on planned change to SNAP program
The Delaware Community Legal Aid Society and others are pushing back on a proposal to require families relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to recertify eligibility more frequently. The proposed change by the Division of Social Services would require most households to recertify for the food assistance program every...
WBOC
Hogan Announces $15M Initiative to Hire More Construction Workers for Capital Projects
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced a new $15 million "Jobs That Build Initiative" to eliminate real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure, and help keep pace with the demand for capital projects generated by unprecedented federal and state investments. The program offers grants of up to...
visitrehoboth.com
The Tastiest Fall Food & Drinks at the Delaware Beaches
Sweater weather is officially upon us at the Delaware beaches! Time to open the windows to the crisp autumn air, gather around bonfires, and enjoy some delicious fall treats around Rehoboth, Lewes, Ocean View, and Bethany! Let’s be honest, we all love pumpkin everything and those cozy fall meals.
State resumes rent, utility assistance with new rules
Just over a month after the Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting new applications for rental assistance, the program is back up and running, officials announced Wednesday. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, or DEHAP, offers financial assistance to qualifying tenants who are at high risk of eviction. The Housing Authority temporarily stopped accepting applications on Sept. 9 to modify ... Read More
WBOC
Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
