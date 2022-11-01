ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War release schedule: when (and where) can I watch episode 5?

By Bradley Russell
 5 days ago

Most Bleach fans will now know there's a new streaming home for Thousand-Year Blood War. But if you're still playing catch up on the long-running anime's final arc, you may need some more details about when and where you can watch the latest episode.

That's where we come in. Below, we dig through the thorny issue of release dates and time zones to bring you a quick cheat sheet on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5.

When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 releasing on Hulu and Disney Plus?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 is out on November 7 at 8:30 AM Pacific/11:30 AM Eastern on Hulu in the US. The series is available on Disney Plus elsewhere in the world, with it releasing at 3:30 PM GMT in the UK.

Where can you watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

If you're in the US, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is available to stream on Hulu. Elsewhere in the world (apart from Asia) you'll have to watch the Bleach sequel on Disney Plus via the Star range. The widget below will have the best price for Disney Plus right now.

How many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06p3nV_0iULDSzh00

(Image credit: TV Tokyo)

While we don't know exactly how many episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War there will be, we can make a pretty good guess thanks to its release structure.

The series will be divided into four 'cours' (essentially small seasons of television shows), which typically run for around 12-13 episodes. If that's the case, expect around 48-50 episodes to run across 2022, 2023, and likely 2024.

  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 – October 10
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 – October 17
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3 – October 24
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 – October 31
  • Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 – November 7

Where can you watch the other seasons of Bleach?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SH2Da_0iULDSzh00

(Image credit: TV Tokyo)

There are 366 episodes and 16 seasons to catch up on, but where can you stream Bleach in 2022? They've been taken off of Netflix and Crunchyroll and now have a new home. All episodes episodes of Bleach are be available to stream on Hulu in the US.

For a deeper dive into more of anime’s biggest names, read our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and Demon Slayer season 3 . And check out our Chainsaw Man release schedule for more on one of Fall's other big releases.

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

