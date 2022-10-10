ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees release official ALDS roster

The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Yardbarker

Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospect Thad Ward diagnosed with left oblique strain

On Monday night, Red Sox pitching prospect Thad Ward was forced to exit his Arizona Fall League start in the fourth inning after being escorted off the mound by a team trainer. Ward, making his second start for the Scottsdale Scorpions, had allowed two runs on four hits, five walks,...
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Yardbarker

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
FanSided

David Ortiz provides a hilarious weather update for Phillies-Braves (Video)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz provided a hilarious weather update for the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series game on Wednesday. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is a man of many talents, and he’s humbly been gatekeeping his ability as a weatherman from the public. The secret is out now as he’s joined FOX Sports for a live weather update on Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NLDS.
Yardbarker

Can Red Sox's Brayan Bello Buck Trend Of Terrible Pitching Pipeline?

Could Brayan Bello solve one of the biggest issues the Boston Red Sox organization has faced over the last few decades?. Boston has not been able to boast much of anything in terms of homegrown talent this century despite its four World Series championships. Bello appears to be a rare exception and possibly the start of a new era for the longstanding franchise.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers

The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves. Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment. Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022...
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Undergoing Playoff Slump With Phillies

Former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has had a rough start to begin the seventh postseason campaign of his career. After a monstrous year in the batter’s box, in which Schwarber blasted a career-high 46 home runs to lead the National League, the 29-year-old has undergone a massive slump in four playoff contests with the Phillies thus far.
NBC Sports

Red Sox legend warns of culture shift if Bogaerts and Devers leave

This offseason, Chaim Bloom will face his biggest test since assuming the role of Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer in 2019. Xander Bogaerts' contract situation is priority No. 1. The star shortstop is set to opt-out of his Red Sox contract and become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
