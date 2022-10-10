Read full article on original website
Related
Red Sox legends warn team amidst Xander Bogaerts uncertainty
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. For months, current and former Boston Red Sox players have spoken on Xander Bogaerts’ behalf. Pay him. Keep him. Do whatever you need to do. We aren’t a better team if we lose him. David Ortiz called them...
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
New York Yankees release official ALDS roster
The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
Yardbarker
Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster
Two members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox received tough news Tuesday, as they were snubbed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' initial postseason roster. Both David Price and Craig Kimbrel were left off of the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the National League Division Series after strong season-long campaigns.
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins, designate Abraham Almonte for assignment
The Red Sox have claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins. In order to create space for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment, per the team’s transactions log. It is not clear when Hamilton was removed from the Twins’ 40-man roster....
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
RELATED PEOPLE
Patriots should make Pat Patriot helmets permanent, retire Gronk’s 87 | Matt Vautour
I’ll ask the question we’ve all been wondering:. Why not make New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback helmet their standard helmet again? It would look good. It would be popular and it would certainly sell a bunch of merchandise. The Flying Elvis logo is neither beloved nor...
NFL・
Alex Cora, Chaim Bloom On Same Page? Red Sox Manager Pulls Back Curtain
The good vibes that surrounded the Red Sox in 2021 — when Boston advanced to the American League Championship Series and fell two wins shy of the World Series — largely evaporated in 2022. The Red Sox finished in last place in the AL East with a 78-84...
Yardbarker
Red Sox pitching prospect Thad Ward diagnosed with left oblique strain
On Monday night, Red Sox pitching prospect Thad Ward was forced to exit his Arizona Fall League start in the fourth inning after being escorted off the mound by a team trainer. Ward, making his second start for the Scottsdale Scorpions, had allowed two runs on four hits, five walks,...
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival
The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason. Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. Bazardo was a September call-up and posted...
David Ortiz provides a hilarious weather update for Phillies-Braves (Video)
Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz provided a hilarious weather update for the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series game on Wednesday. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is a man of many talents, and he’s humbly been gatekeeping his ability as a weatherman from the public. The secret is out now as he’s joined FOX Sports for a live weather update on Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NLDS.
Yardbarker
Can Red Sox's Brayan Bello Buck Trend Of Terrible Pitching Pipeline?
Could Brayan Bello solve one of the biggest issues the Boston Red Sox organization has faced over the last few decades?. Boston has not been able to boast much of anything in terms of homegrown talent this century despite its four World Series championships. Bello appears to be a rare exception and possibly the start of a new era for the longstanding franchise.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox DFA Eduard Bazardo, claim pitcher off waivers
The Boston Red Sox stayed busy on Thursday with more waiver-wire moves. Right-hander Jake Reed was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles, per MassLive.com. In addition, righty Eduard Bazardo was designated for assignment. Reed, 30, pitched for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Orioles during the 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Undergoing Playoff Slump With Phillies
Former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has had a rough start to begin the seventh postseason campaign of his career. After a monstrous year in the batter’s box, in which Schwarber blasted a career-high 46 home runs to lead the National League, the 29-year-old has undergone a massive slump in four playoff contests with the Phillies thus far.
Red Sox make more roster moves, claiming Jake Reed from Orioles, DFA’ing Eduard Bazardo
The Red Sox made two more roster moves Thursday. They claimed right-handed reliever Jake Reed off waivers from the Orioles and designated right-handed reliever Eduard Bazardo for assignment. Transactions can’t be announced during postseason games. The Red Sox are expected to announce both moves Friday morning. The 30-year-old Reed...
NBC Sports
Red Sox legend warns of culture shift if Bogaerts and Devers leave
This offseason, Chaim Bloom will face his biggest test since assuming the role of Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer in 2019. Xander Bogaerts' contract situation is priority No. 1. The star shortstop is set to opt-out of his Red Sox contract and become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.
Could Yankees make a play for Jacob deGrom in free agency? One insider thinks so
Could we see Jacob deGrom in pinstripes next season? One insider says it’s a distinct possibility, positing deGrom could factor into the Yankees’ offseason plans, particularly if Aaron Judge signs elsewhere in free agency.
Comments / 1