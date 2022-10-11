Read full article on original website
Live Wire: Suzanne Vega coming to Northampton
Suzanne Vega will play the Academy of Music in Northampton on Dec. 17. Vega grew out of the contemporary folk scene of Greenwich Village in early 1980s She leapt to fame in 1985 with the release of her eponymous critically acclaimed debut album. The Northampton show will be a One...
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
Pynchon Medals awarded to Carol Moore-Cutting and Sherry Elander by Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts
HOLYOKE – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts honored Carol Moore Cutting and Sherry Elander for their community service on Thursday at the Delaney House with induction into the Order of William Pynchon. The Pynchon Medals are presented to individuals who make positive statements to the community and their...
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Northampton-based wine and cheese shop Provisions to open in Longmeadow
Northampton-based wine, beer and cheese shop Provisions will open its third store in Longmeadow in the coming weeks, aiming to serve customers before the bustling holiday season. Started in Northampton in 2011, and expanded to Amherst in 2020, Provisions sells wine and beer “with a story to tell,” co-owner Bruce...
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
‘Sheriff’s Shuffle’ 5K road race returns to Ashley Reservoir after 2-year COVID-19 break
HOLYOKE - The Sheriff’s Shuffle, a 5K run sponsored by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, returns to the Ashley Reservoir Sunday for the first time in two years after being canceled because of the pandemic. The event, which also includes a 1.5-mile walk, has raised $100,000 in registration...
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
Funeral on Friday for Nickolas ‘Nick’ Weichel, Chicopee pedestrian killed
The funeral for a 34-year-old Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street will be held on Friday, according to the obituary. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said he was struck by a car near 480...
MA Town in the Berkshires Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Town List
We know there is definitely plenty of beauty when it comes to Massachusetts. We're spoiled with it in comparison to a lot of states. But especially on the western side of the state, the Berkshires can hold its own against most places. For those who listed 'America's Most Beautiful Small Towns' definitely took notice, as one of the towns from the Berkshires showed up on this exclusive list.
Worcester DA honors first responders for saving man trapped under Jeep for over 24 hours
As nearly 50 first responders participated in a day-long search for a missing Hopedale man in July, Milford Firefighter/EMT Christ Alt said it seemed like the chance of stumbling upon something was slim to none. “As more and more people got there, and everything got more organized, it just came...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
15 Best Things to Do in Ludlow (MA)
On the north bank of the Chicopee River, Ludlow is a northeastern suburb of Springfield, incorporated in 1775 but developed at speed as a mill town after the Civil War. The largest of these was the Ludlow Company, producing jute yarns, twine, and webbing, before finally closing in the 1960s.
Football Notebook: Chicopee Comp’s Ja’Cyion Cox in at QB, Northampton’s Trey Rios two-way star & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 13 Chicopee Comp got the ball to Ja’Cyion Cox anyway it could last week against No. 8 Longmeadow, even putting him in at quarterback.
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
