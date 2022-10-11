Deltek received numerous accolades in G2’s Fall Reports and continues to rank as an ERP Leader for the eighth consecutive quarter. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized as a Leader in G2’s Quarterly ERP Grid Report for Project-Based ERP for the eighth consecutive quarter. G2 is a trusted buyer discovery platform that publishes reviews on software and services. Its rankings are based on customer reviews gathered from the user community, as well as online sources and social networks. Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek Costpoint once again took home Leader badges in the project-based ERP category. Deltek products including Vantagepoint, Costpoint and Ajera were also recognized for having the Highest User Adoption, being a High Performer and Best Meeting Requirements for Small Businesses, as well as being a Momentum Leader.

