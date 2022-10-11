(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!

