myfox28columbus.com
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
myfox28columbus.com
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
myfox28columbus.com
Abbott Labs voluntarily recalls certain Ready-to-Feed products made at Columbus facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Abbott Labs announced Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps. The products included in the recall were manufactured at Similac's Columbus manufacturing facility. According to...
myfox28columbus.com
Flash floods increase in Franklin County; FEMA says claims outside of flood zones double
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Franklin County continue to recover more than a month after flash floods destroyed their belongings, portions of their home and peace of mind. Aleesha Smith contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers last month to say she was left with $40,000 in damages.
myfox28columbus.com
Shortage of mental health care providers inspires bill being introduced Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One in five people suffers from some sort of mental health issue. That's the case around the country and in Ohio, and some say there isn't enough help to go around, especially since the pandemic began in 2020. A bill being introduced at the Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
myfox28columbus.com
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle closed Friday due to staff shortages, flu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The flu season is off to an early start and it's already having an impact on schools. Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle is closed Friday due to staff shortages and the flu. The principal said classes are expected to resume on Monday.
myfox28columbus.com
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
myfox28columbus.com
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
myfox28columbus.com
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
myfox28columbus.com
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
myfox28columbus.com
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
myfox28columbus.com
Empty nesting mom writes parody children's book for adults to cope with emotions
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Nashville mother, and new author of Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in Humorous Verse and Limericks Christy Pruitt-Haynes releases parody rhyming children's book called ‘I Have To Pay For This’ meant for parents of college students to capture the complex emotions that come with your children leaving the nest. She’s explains the best ways to keep communication alive and thriving with college-aged children off at school, best ways to move forward as an empty nester, and more with Good Day Columbus!
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
myfox28columbus.com
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
myfox28columbus.com
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
