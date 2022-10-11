ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6

We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6

One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?. This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks

After a rough start to the season, Bleacher Report’s NFL experts have climbed back to .500 after another week with a winning record. Look out for a strong breakthrough in Week 6. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell;...
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline

Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run. More big names could be on...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'Optimistic' Tyreek Hill Plays Through Foot Injury vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins reportedly believe wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are "optimistic" he will take the field even though he has been in a walking boot because of a foot injury. Hill has appeared in all five games in his first season for the Dolphins.
