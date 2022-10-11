Read full article on original website
Week 6 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options for Sunday
The Sportsnaut Week 6 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Rankings: Geno Smith cracks the top-10, Russell Wilson drops, more
Geno Smith's play so far this has been one of the more remarkable storylines of the 2022 NFL season, and Fantasy Football players have to seriously consider him as a starting option at this point. Smith ranks as QB8 for the season, so maybe we should have been taking him...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Sporting News
Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?. This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks
After a rough start to the season, Bleacher Report’s NFL experts have climbed back to .500 after another week with a winning record. Look out for a strong breakthrough in Week 6. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell;...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Commanders' William Jackson III Wants to Be Traded; Several Teams Eye CB
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III may be on the move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson "wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him." Washington has responded by holding...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Comparing Russell Wilson vs Geno Smith stats and performance thus far in 2022 NFL season
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then announced Geno Smith as their starting quarterback,
Bleacher Report
5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline
Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run. More big names could be on...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Daniel Snyder Says NFL 'Is a Mafia' and 'They Can't F--k with Me'
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly told those close to him that he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league if he so chooses. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, sources indicated that Snyder...
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Snyder 'Will Never Accept' If Forced to Sell Commanders; Has Become 'Paranoid'
Few team owners in all of professional sports have come under more scrutiny than Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has faced multiple investigations into the team's workplace culture during his tenure. According to a report from Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Snyder has...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'Optimistic' Tyreek Hill Plays Through Foot Injury vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins reportedly believe wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are "optimistic" he will take the field even though he has been in a walking boot because of a foot injury. Hill has appeared in all five games in his first season for the Dolphins.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Downplays Thumb Injury: 'Think I'll Still Be Able to Spin It'
The Green Bay Packers lost Sunday's game to the New York Giants, but the silver lining for the NFC North team is the fact Aaron Rodgers avoided a major injury when taking a hit during his Hail Mary pass. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Rob Demovsky...
