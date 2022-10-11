Read full article on original website
Related
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
Albany Herald
Citigroup Stock Slides As Investment Banking Fee Slump Clouds Q3 Earnings Beat
Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Friday, but a big slump in investment banking revenues, as well as higher operating expenses, pressured shares in pre-market trading.
Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ODC earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
Albany Herald
There's a growing disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street
Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened. Stocks staged a massive comeback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points from peak to trough and the S&P 500 posted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks.
6 Hidden Costs of International Travel
Double-check your travel budget before your next adventure.
Albany Herald
United Airlines to Give Passengers a Luxury Treat, Even in Coach
Relentless airline cost-cutting has turned bad plane food into a punchline and a stereotype. It is often taken as a given that those flying in economy will either have to pay for their food or, if it is included, eat congealed pasta or rubbery chicken.
Comments / 0