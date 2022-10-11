Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Brown County officials welcome end of construction on County Highway ZZ
VILLAGE OF WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- An eight-year Brown County road project is now complete. Officials held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, signaling the end of roadwork on County Highway ZZ. The $23 million project reconstructed 11-miles of County Highway ZZ in the Village of Wrightstown and the Towns of Rockland and Wrightstown.
Fox11online.com
Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
Fox11online.com
Driver ticketed after truck overturns in roundabout near De Pere
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An intersection east of De Pere was closed for nearly four hours Thursday morning after a truck overturned in a roundabout. Brown County sheriff's officials say the rollover was reported just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road (Highway GV) and Dickinson Road. A GFL Environmental semi hauling a trailer was the only vehicle involved.
Fox11online.com
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents
Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
Fox11online.com
Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'
KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
Fox11online.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
Fox11online.com
DNR, Fond du Lac County farm respond to Lomira Creek contamination
MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is responding to a contamination of a tributary of Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County. The department is working together with Clover Hill Dairy near Lomira to respond to a discharge of feed leachate. The impacted stream joins Lomira Creek...
Fox11online.com
Evers admin: $50 million will be in next budget for Brown County's southern bridge
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- After more than 50 years of talk, Brown County has its biggest victory in its efforts to build a southern bridge over the Fox River. Gov. Tony Evers' administration says $50 million will be included in the next state budget for the bridge’s construction, which is expected to start in 2028.
Fox11online.com
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Fox11online.com
Taking in Oconto County's fall foliage in a horse-drawn carriage
OCONTO CO. (WLUK) -- Spur of the Moment Ranch near Mountain offers a variety of ways to enjoy the fall foliage this season. The ranch and resort is set close to a system of Oconto County trails. You can also enjoy a relaxing ride through the forest in their wagonette....
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
Fox11online.com
Earn while you learn: Trades career fair fuels students' interest in paid apprenticeships
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A local career fair is showing high school students a more lucrative future. The NorthEast Wisconsin Building and Construction Trades Council held its Construction Trades Career Fair Wednesday in Oshkosh. More than 700 students attended the event at the Sunnyview Expo Center. Not only did students discover...
Fox11online.com
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Bone Broth Benefits & How to Use It
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about bone broth and the benefits of using it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales
Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
Fox11online.com
Portage County cold-case death solved, ruled accidental
(WLUK) -- On the 38th anniversary of her disappearance, authorities have ruled the unsolved death of a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point student accidental. Janet Raasch of Merrill was 20 years old when she disappeared in October 1984. Investigators say she was hitchhiking. Her remains were found outside of Plover by...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
Fox11online.com
Offseason work has paid off for West De Pere
DE PERE (WLUK) -- After not contending for the Fox River Classic Conference North title last season, West De Pere was determined this fall to not repeat 2021, and it has. After going 4-6 last season, the Phantoms have turned things around, and Friday they play at Bay Port in a battle of undefeated teams with the winner capturing the league title.
