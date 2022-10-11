Read full article on original website
Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022
HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
Future Bolsters U.S. Sales Leadership with Strategic Hires
New additions to further fuel Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sports portfolio. Digital powerhouse, Future Publishing, has announced the appointment of two senior hires to support its accelerated growth. Matt Trotta joins as SVP, Games, Entertainment, Technology, and Sport (GETS) to strengthen and develop relationships with advertiser and agency clients for...
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Assiduus Global Inc. Raises USD 15M In Series A To Deepen Global Footprint
Assiduus Global, an AI-powered cross-border and cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, has raised $15 million in Series A round of funding led by Pulsar Capital, 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio) and Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies). The appropriated funding shall enhance the technological architecture and business...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Completes Re-Brand of ExtenData Solutions
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, announced the completion of its re-branding ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to serve its customers better and deepen its expertise in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and hospitality verticals. Prior to its acquisition by DecisionPoint in 2020, ExtenData was a privately held company headquartered in Centennial, CO.
Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall
Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. “As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s...
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
Vonage Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Fully Integrated API, Unified and Contact Center Communications-as-a-service Platform, and Competitive Strategy
Vonage’s VCP strategy comes at a perfect time when the industry and customers are recognizing the value of programmable communications. Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage, a global leader in business cloud communications, with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. The recognition comes as a part of Frost & Sullivan’s recent research focused on the North American API-led business communications industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the company provides a business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs.
Kinaxis Partners with Google Cloud to Scale Global Supply Chain Management and Concurrent Planning
Kinaxis Inc. the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced a partnership with Google Cloud to make the market’s leading supply chain management solution, Kinaxis RapidResponse, available on Google Cloud. RapidResponse is the only platform capable of delivering true concurrent planning, which enables...
Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
T-Roc Opens New Logistics Warehouse Facility to Meet Customer Demand
The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.
JAGGAER Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management
Leading procurement technology provider significantly strengthens its position following ongoing investments in its product capabilities including artificial intelligence. JAGGAER announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). This is the second year in a row that JAGGAER has been recognized as a Challenger for its CLM solution. JAGGAER has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Manhattan Associates Wins the 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
The company has been recognized for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and for driving sustainable practices in every leg of the supply chain. Manhattan Associates Inc, a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been presented a 2022 Tech Cares Award by TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and communities.
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
