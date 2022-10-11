Read full article on original website
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Completes Re-Brand of ExtenData Solutions
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, announced the completion of its re-branding ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to serve its customers better and deepen its expertise in the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and hospitality verticals. Prior to its acquisition by DecisionPoint in 2020, ExtenData was a privately held company headquartered in Centennial, CO.
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, Named Exporter of the Year 2022
HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier’s NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide. HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies....
Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite
Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.
New QuoteWerks and BlueStar Integration Boosts ITSPs’ Sales Capabilities
Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks recently completed a comprehensive platform integration with BlueStar, a leading global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. This option allows U.S. and Canada-based ITSPs, MSPs, VARs and other BlueStar partners to retrieve product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.
NTT DATA Intends to Acquire Data Analytics Firm Aspirent
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aspirent, a leading data, analytics and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta. “As we help our clients navigate critical business challenges through the use of data, this acquisition expands and strengthens NTT DATA’s...
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
T-Roc Opens New Logistics Warehouse Facility to Meet Customer Demand
The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC), the leading provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, announces it opened a new Logistics Warehouse Facility in Doral, Florida near its headquarters of Coral Gables. The facility features enhanced inventory and shipping tools to further expand its suite of services to T-ROC clients including high demand services like product assembly and their latest technology the VIBA solution.
EasyPicky and Customertimes Team Up to Offer Advanced Digital Services for Retail Execution
Montpellier (France) – based start-up EasyPicky, which pioneered artiﬁcial intelligence based on instant video recognition, and Customertimes, a global systems integrator and enterprise software vendor, have joined forces to offer the most comprehensive digital image recognition solution on the market. Following two years of combined effort, EasyPicky and Customertimes ofﬁcially announced their partnership at Dreamforce with a shared goal: going global.
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
Assiduus Global Inc. Raises USD 15M In Series A To Deepen Global Footprint
Assiduus Global, an AI-powered cross-border and cross-marketplace e-commerce accelerator, has raised $15 million in Series A round of funding led by Pulsar Capital, 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio) and Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies). The appropriated funding shall enhance the technological architecture and business...
Retail Software Provider– Celerant Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
Today marks the company’s 23rd year of providing innovative retail software and eCommerce to independent retailers. Celerant Technology is excited to celebrate its 23rd year of serving the retail industry with innovative point of sale, ERP and eCommerce solutions. This year’s anniversary follows a year of tremendous development of new technology, integrations and services- to better serve retail clients and help them come out of the pandemic stronger than ever before.
Körber unveils EVOLVE partner program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
Conversational AI Across Customer Facing Segments
Have you ever heard of automation? In order to assure impenetrable front-end functionality, firms have used automation to close process gaps. When talking about frontline automation, conversational AI should be brought up. Conversational AI has gained a lot of traction over the past few years, and because of how widely...
Serve Robotics Appoints Former DoorDash Executive Prahar Shah as Chief Revenue Officer
Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, announced that Prahar Shah is joining the company as its Chief Revenue Officer. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial efforts and oversee the new partnerships and new verticals team as the company expands its robotic delivery platform. Prahar will lead Serve’s commercial...
Cority Announces Partnership With Geodis
Global logistics leader selects software provider’s Quality Management Solution to manage customer complaints and improve customer satisfaction. Global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider Cority announced a new partnership with the Freight Forwarding activity of worldwide logistics leader, GEODIS, to help track, manage, and reduce customer complaints across its expansive network.
DataParser supports new features in Zoom, Slack and Webex
New versions of DataParser for Slack, Webex and Zoom are now available. 17a-4’s DataParser, the leading independent connector solution to collect and format third party data for archiving and eDiscovery, continues to add features to major interfaces. Slack, Webex and Zoom modules have all been updated to include the last features and releases. As data source partners, like Zoom, Salesforce and Cisco enhance their platforms with new features, 17a-4 is committed to providing support.
JAGGAER Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management
Leading procurement technology provider significantly strengthens its position following ongoing investments in its product capabilities including artificial intelligence. JAGGAER announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). This is the second year in a row that JAGGAER has been recognized as a Challenger for its CLM solution. JAGGAER has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
