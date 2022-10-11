Stories, when told the right way, inspire and encourage those listening or reading, especially when heard at particular moments in their lives. El Dorado Hills resident Teri Brinsley is a storyteller who does just that. She has woven her own personal experiences into an inspiring book that allows readers to become part of the story, making it their own. Each chapter ends with a space for journaling so readers can include their own entries as they relate to what Brinsley has shared.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO