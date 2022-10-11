Read full article on original website
Related
villagelife.com
Heritage Park opens to mixed reviews
Heritage Park’s construction fencing was recently whisked away after months of delays. “The construction work is completed at Heritage Park,” confirmed El Dorado Hills Community Services District General Manager Kevin Loewen. “The park is available and open for use.”. The epicenter of protests by some residents of...
villagelife.com
What’s Happening: Oct. 13 and beyond
The Mission to Honor Veterans Virtual Honor Flight’s second annual trip to Washington, D.C., takes place at 8:30 a.m. at Foothills Church, 2380 Merrychase Drive in Cameron Park. The free event is sponsored by Visiting Angels, Pavilion at El Dorado Hills and Youngdahl Consulting. For more information email [email protected] or call Phoebie Carcot at (530) 492-6797.
villagelife.com
Cameron Park home has classic curb appeal
The quiet Northview community presents this beautiful, two-story home located in the heart of Cameron Park. The house has a stunning, spacious floor plan. The front door opens into a welcoming entry leading to the front living room with lush carpet and the formal dining room with tile flooring and a charming chandelier.
villagelife.com
Author’s personal stories ready to inspire
Stories, when told the right way, inspire and encourage those listening or reading, especially when heard at particular moments in their lives. El Dorado Hills resident Teri Brinsley is a storyteller who does just that. She has woven her own personal experiences into an inspiring book that allows readers to become part of the story, making it their own. Each chapter ends with a space for journaling so readers can include their own entries as they relate to what Brinsley has shared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villagelife.com
EDH author shares story about friendship
“There’s Tur-Bul-Lance Up There,” a new book by Frank Swaringen of El Dorado Hills, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Following the adventure of Jeremiah, readers see a normal boy with a talent for drawing. While on an airplane, Jeremiah experiences turbulence, which takes him on the ride of his life. With his parents sleeping, Jeremiah is contacted by three strange creatures, the Cloud Kids, who teach Jeremiah different lessons of friendship, self-esteem and appreciating each person’s own special gift.
Comments / 0