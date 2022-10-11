ZINFI Maintains Its Position as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software

Read full article on original website
SalesIntel Launches Innovative Technographic Data with Intuitive Taxonomy for Modern B2B Revenue Leaders
SalesIntel’s modern classification, robust 225M data point coverage, and intuitive taxonomy set a new standard for B2B technographic data. SalesIntel announced the launch of technographic data with an innovative, intuitive taxonomy built to best service modern go-to-market practices in the B2B world. For technographic data to be most useful to revenue teams, technographic data providers must create ways for technologies to be classified and organized to reflect today’s market, as well as offer actionable insights on who purchases them, and how they are implemented. With accurate technographic segmentation sellers can better understand the need for deployment of technologies within potential buyer segments, and be more granular in targeting customer segments based on their current technology needs.
Opkey Publishes First-Of-Its-Kind State of Erp Testing Report
Opkey commissions independent study to highlight key trends in the ERP space, and explains how these trends are impacting testing teams. Opkey, an industry-leader in packaged application testing, released their inaugural State of ERP Testing 2022 report. The report is based on 3rd-party industry data and a survey conducted of over 300 Fortune 2000 C-Suite executives and VPs across a variety of industries and geographies.
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management
Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen. Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and...
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning. New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a...
Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management Rebrands to Become “Shyft Global Services”
New brand supports Shyft’s mission to help technology companies accelerate their business transformation. Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
Siena Analytics Joins Splunk Partnerverse to Build Applications that Provide Real-Time Visibility into Warehouse Operations
Siena Analytics, a leader in supply chain AI and image recognition for high-volume logistics, announces today that it has joined Partnerverse™ – the Splunk partner program for accelerating customer success. Through this partnership, Siena is able to build powerful applications for supply chain operations that improve data accessibility, enable simple monitoring of inventory, and share business insights.
Productiv Launches in AWS Marketplace to Help Teams Align on SaaS Management
The company’s SaaS Intelligence Platform provides businesses with greater spend visibility and cost optimization opportunities. Productiv announced its SaaS Intelligence platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Productiv SaaS Intelligence™ platform’s AWS Marketplace availability makes it easier for businesses to unlock the most value from their software as a service (SaaS) portfolios at scale. Today’s news comes at an opportune time, as companies are looking more critically at reducing spend and optimizing costs in an uncertain economic climate. In particular, business leaders are looking for solutions to help information technology (IT), finance and procurement teams align on spend visibility, spend rationalization and renewal management – especially for SaaS applications, which have exploded in use.
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
Legacy Supply Chain Announces Partnership With 6 River Systems, an eComm Fulfillment Technology Solution
Legacy Supply Chain is pleased to announce the deployment of advanced automation technology from 6 River Systems, a leader in the fulfillment technology industry. The 6 Rivers’ solution consists of collaborative robots, or cobots, that help optimize fulfillment operations, support labor productivity, and increase order volume throughput. This cobot automation technology has been implemented in Legacy’s Franklin IN (Indianapolis) eComm fulfillment facility with future plans to integrate it into other Legacy network fulfillment sites, as well as into large-scale dedicated distribution environments the company operates.
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
SetSail Releases 2023 RevOps Salary and Career Guide to Provide Visibility to Sales & Revenue Professionals
SetSail’s resource is the first guide dedicated to RevOps salary benchmarks. It includes guidance on the RevOps career framework, advice from thought leaders, trends, and more. SetSail, a revenue intelligence company that gives B2B organizations actionable visibility to unlock sales data and drive consistent growth, has released the 2023...
JAGGAER Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management
Leading procurement technology provider significantly strengthens its position following ongoing investments in its product capabilities including artificial intelligence. JAGGAER announced that Gartner has positioned the company as a Challenger in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM). This is the second year in a row that JAGGAER has been recognized as a Challenger for its CLM solution. JAGGAER has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.
Fortis Accelerates Momentum Behind Embedded Payments with Massive Growth, Enhanced Services and New Leadership
Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces and scaling businesses, surpassed $20 billion in commerce transaction volume, an 80% increase over the previous year, as they continue to scale as a market leader in embedded payments. In addition to this milestone, the company is expanding its fully integrated service offerings and enhancing the leadership team.
Scott Electric Selects Infor CloudSuite Distribution to Help Boost Operational Efficiency and Customer Service
Leading distributor of electrical products and services also will leverage modern Infor cloud solution to attract and retain new employees. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Scott Electric Co., one of the largest independent electrical distributors in the U.S., has selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution to help boost operational efficiency and customer service, while improving the company’s ability to attract and retain new employees.
Unisys Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program
Partnership status expands long-standing relationship with ServiceNow. Unisys Corporation announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Unisys supports ServiceNow customers by delivering integrated enterprise service management solutions, including project and implementation services, platform-managed services, and service advancement advisors. Advancing to an Elite partner strengthens Unisys’...
Vonage Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Fully Integrated API, Unified and Contact Center Communications-as-a-service Platform, and Competitive Strategy
Vonage’s VCP strategy comes at a perfect time when the industry and customers are recognizing the value of programmable communications. Frost & Sullivan has recognized Vonage, a global leader in business cloud communications, with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. The recognition comes as a part of Frost & Sullivan’s recent research focused on the North American API-led business communications industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Vonage with the 2022 North American Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its API-led business communications solutions. Through the integrated Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), the company provides a business cloud communications services via a unique combination of unified communications, contact center and communications APIs.
Leading Telco Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to the Latest Version of Synchronoss Email Suite
Replaces On-Premise System with New Cloud Environment, Adding Enhanced Email Security Capabilities. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the latest version of the email service now includes enhanced anti-spam, anti-virus, and IP reputation capabilities.
Groundbreaking Translation Industry Study from Smartcat Reveals Major Gaps in Linguistic Supply Chain Efficiency
Smartcat, the Language Delivery Platform™ and founder of LocTalk the global localization conference, released its first comprehensive translation industry research study on key benchmarks across the linguistic supply chain. While the company recognizes prominent industry studies from the recent past, which clearly document major gaps and inefficiencies in the...
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. MotionPoint’s focus...
