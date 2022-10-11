TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO