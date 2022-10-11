ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Local prisoners celebrate additional earned education while serving time

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local prisoners are celebrating their educations. Ivy Tech Community College and the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility offer courses to prisoners. They're able to learn about construction trades and earn a G.E.D. On Friday, there was a graduation celebration. Over 50 people graduated from the program...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHI

Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards

Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Museum hosts appreciation day for Vietnam veterans

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum is honoring Vietnam Veterans with an appreciation day. At the appreciation day, the museum will host activities such as re-enactments and will have a Vietnam war Huey helicopter operated by Indiana Air Search and Rescue. Events will kick off at the museum...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the 26th annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk. Those battling breast cancer, and those who have defeated it, came together to raise awareness. The walk saw nearly $30,000 raised by the community to help find a cure for breast cancer. Families...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free. Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

First-ever West Vigo principal honored

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New Vigo Co. program tracks the progress of those with substance abuse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County will help people with substance abuse disorders. It's called CLEAR. It stands for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery program. The program connects law enforcement with 24/7 access for support on calls involving individuals with substance abuse disorders. "That officer...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

ISU's president lays out budget priorities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is outlining its budget priorities. University President Deborah Curtis has presented the plan to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education." She highlighted the university's highest priorities. ISU wants to obtain $66 million in state capital funding for a center for technology, engineering,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

CODA Shelter: Survivor Speaks on Domestic Violence

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence work "All October long" to bring awareness to their cause. Shelters can be a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse. Coda is a public and emergency shelter. Coda stands for Council on Domestic Abuse. Jerry Jackson...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
INDIANA STATE
