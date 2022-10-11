Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Local prisoners celebrate additional earned education while serving time
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local prisoners are celebrating their educations. Ivy Tech Community College and the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility offer courses to prisoners. They're able to learn about construction trades and earn a G.E.D. On Friday, there was a graduation celebration. Over 50 people graduated from the program...
WTHI
Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards
Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
WTHI
Museum hosts appreciation day for Vietnam veterans
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum is honoring Vietnam Veterans with an appreciation day. At the appreciation day, the museum will host activities such as re-enactments and will have a Vietnam war Huey helicopter operated by Indiana Air Search and Rescue. Events will kick off at the museum...
WTHI
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the 26th annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk. Those battling breast cancer, and those who have defeated it, came together to raise awareness. The walk saw nearly $30,000 raised by the community to help find a cure for breast cancer. Families...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Indiana State Football Drops Their Fifth Straight
Youngstown State beats Indiana State 48-42.
WTHI
Free large item disposal for Vincennes residents
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes partnered with Republic Services to offer citizens an opportunity to dispose of large items for free. Residents can dispose of large items, unwanted objects that can't fit in a trash bag, on October 15 and 22. That will be at Republic Services at 2706 North Second Street in Vincennes. Services are available from 8 until 11:30 in the morning.
WTHI
First-ever West Vigo principal honored
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school is honoring one of its founding staff members. George Waugh was the first principal of West Vigo High School. On Thursday, the school's front drive was dedicated to him. The street sign now reads "George Waugh Drive." West Vigo High School...
WTHI
Terre Haute South Clinches Second Place in Conference Indiana
Braves route the Bulldogs on Senior Night. Terre Haute South beats Columbus North 43-6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
New Vigo Co. program tracks the progress of those with substance abuse
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new program in Vigo County will help people with substance abuse disorders. It's called CLEAR. It stands for Choose Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery program. The program connects law enforcement with 24/7 access for support on calls involving individuals with substance abuse disorders. "That officer...
WTHI
ISU's president lays out budget priorities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is outlining its budget priorities. University President Deborah Curtis has presented the plan to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education." She highlighted the university's highest priorities. ISU wants to obtain $66 million in state capital funding for a center for technology, engineering,...
WTHI
CODA Shelter: Survivor Speaks on Domestic Violence
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence work "All October long" to bring awareness to their cause. Shelters can be a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse. Coda is a public and emergency shelter. Coda stands for Council on Domestic Abuse. Jerry Jackson...
WTHI
"As a woman, my opinion matters." Indiana sees a slight increase in women voters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With many issues on the line, more and more women are making sure their voices will be heard. According to the United States Secretary of State's office, 90,516 American women have either registered to vote or updated their voting information between May and August of this year. Specifically, the surge is happening in states with changing abortion laws. For example, Indiana has seen a 6% increase in women voters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
"We've had a really good pumpkin yield" - Take a look at this year's pumpkin harvest
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Illinois is consistently one of the nation's largest pumpkin-producing states. Though, experts say there may not be as many pumpkins around this year. "This one is a unique one, it's a yellow pumpkin," Brian Lau with L&A Family...
WTHI
Linton Claims Their Second-Straight Sectional Championship
Linton beats North Daviess 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Sullivan beats South Knox 3-0 to advance to the Sectional Finals. Linton beats Sullivan 3-1 in the Sectional Championship.
WTHI
Woman arrested after nearly 1.5 years on the run, following a shots fired incident at Planet Fitness
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County woman has been on the run for nearly a year and a half now. That's after police say shots were fired at a local gym. We have new developments on the arrest. You may recall this woman, 53-year-old, Jacqueline Riggins. Riggins is...
Comments / 0