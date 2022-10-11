School bus crashes with students on board
OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus crashed early Tuesday morning, officials say.
According to Tunkhannock Township Police, they responded to a call of a school bus crash on Erhardt Road, in Overfield Township. The bus had 14 students on board a the time of the collision, however, none of them were injured.
The bus driver also reportedly had no injuries.
Law enforcement confirmed there are no injuries at this time and a preliminary investigation revealed that a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control of the bus.
