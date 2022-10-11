ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

School bus crashes with students on board

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

OVERFIELD TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school bus crashed early Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Tunkhannock Township Police, they responded to a call of a school bus crash on Erhardt Road, in Overfield Township. The bus had 14 students on board a the time of the collision, however, none of them were injured.

The bus driver also reportedly had no injuries.

Bullet hole found in window of elementary school
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmD9E_0iUL9yIA00
Courtesy: Tunkhannock Township Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Evm2_0iUL9yIA00
Courtesy: Tunkhannock Township Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2Ewz_0iUL9yIA00
Courtesy: Tunkhannock Township Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9IzX_0iUL9yIA00
Courtesy: Tunkhannock Township Police

Law enforcement confirmed there are no injuries at this time and a preliminary investigation revealed that a mechanical failure in the steering system caused the driver to lose control of the bus.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as information comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Student accused of bringing gun and ammo to school

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A story that started this morning at a middle school in Snyder County, a student allegedly brought a firearm to school and was taken into police custody. The incident took place at the Midd-West Middle School around 7:45 a.m. The school district’s superintendent tells Eyewitness News they’re relieved no one […]
MIDDLEBURG, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
TODAY.com

Father dies after driving on bridge destroyed years ago in ‘avoidable tragedy’

A North Carolina father of two died after he traveled over a bridge that was destroyed nearly a decade ago in an accident that his family called “an avoidable tragedy.”. Philip Paxson, 47, was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, on Sept. 30 when he crossed over the bridge. Officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 1 and found a 2020 Jeep Gladiator "upside down and partially submerged in a creek in an area where the roadway had washed out," according to a news release shared with TODAY by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
HICKORY, NC
WBRE

Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Eyewitness News#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton Area High School teacher dies

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. Peter McCabe, a teacher at Easton Area High School, died last week. He was just 37 years old. McCabe spent his his entire career teaching in the Easton School District, first at the...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Woman loses $600 through PayPal scam

APOLACON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Common scams, whether over the phone or online, are becoming more and more prevalent in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police say one woman had $600 stolen from her, over the phone, through a PayPal scheme. According to a PSP press release, on September 28, around 4:00 p.m. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WBRE

Arrest warrant issued in Lycoming County

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township police have issued a felony arrest warrant for 54-year-old Timothy Wayne Berry. Police say Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery and theft by deception after cashing counterfeit checks in multiple area banks throughout September 2022. According to police, Berry, whose last […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy