A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?
The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
WESH
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Tropical Storm Julia expected to become category 1 hurricane
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to become a hurricane Saturday as it continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
rigzone.com
New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. — As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).
There’s a disturbance in Atlantic, Tropical Storm Karl in Gulf. What the forecast says
Forecasters on Friday are monitoring a disturbance in the eastern Atlantic while keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Karl, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds to parts of southern Mexico soon.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Models Track Tropical Storm Karl Making its Way Slowly to Mexico, Texas, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center's most recent advisory indicates that Tropical Storm Karl is continuing to move slowly in the southwest Gulf of Mexico while maintaining winds of 45 mph. According to some models, the tropical storm will hit Mexico, Texas, and Louisiana. A few estimates show the storm will move...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
Tropical Depression in Caribbean Expected To Become Another Named Storm
Officials have issued hurricane watches for several small islands in the Caribbean as Tropical Depression 13 continues to pick up strength and intensity. According to reports, on Friday, Tropical Depression 13 is expected to turn into a tropical storm and then a hurricane over the weekend as it pummels toward Central America.
