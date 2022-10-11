ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week

A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
Tropical Storm Karl Has Formed In The Gulf of Mexico, But Is It A Threat To Louisiana?

The National Hurricane Center is advising that Invest 93L, which originally spun off Hurricane Julia, has reached tropical storm strength. Tropical Storm Karl, as it is now referred to, is swirling around the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to cause a lot of localized heavy rainfall and flflash flooding. The storm formed very quickly on Tuesday, starting as Invest 93L as it hit the Gulf and quickly reached Tropical Storm strength.
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
Tropical Storm Julia expected in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Eleven formed today in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to threaten any land. “Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm.
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico

As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. — As of 2am EDT on October 11, a disturbance with a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation within 48 hours is looming over the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s National Hurricane Center (NHC).
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane

A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
4 Great Seafood Places in Louisiana

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is seafood, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that have amazing online reviews and are known for serving exquisite food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to pay them a visit.
