ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Rediscovered Queen single features Freddy Mercury on vocals

A recently rediscovered Queen song featuring the band’s late iconic frontman Freddie Mercury has just been released. The song, “Face It Alone,” was recorded 34 years ago, but was not included on the 1988 album, “The Miracle.” The song was unearthed by the band’s team who were assembling songs for a reissue of the album.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

‘Atlanta’ on FX: How to watch new episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 for free

The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
TV SERIES
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Strokes working on new album

Legendary producer Rick Rubin revealed that he is working on a new album with the Strokes. During an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rubin said, “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with the Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain, and set the band up outside.”
MUSIC
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy