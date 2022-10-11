Read full article on original website
Live Wire: Rediscovered Queen single features Freddy Mercury on vocals
A recently rediscovered Queen song featuring the band’s late iconic frontman Freddie Mercury has just been released. The song, “Face It Alone,” was recorded 34 years ago, but was not included on the 1988 album, “The Miracle.” The song was unearthed by the band’s team who were assembling songs for a reissue of the album.
‘Atlanta’ on FX: How to watch new episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 for free
The fourth and final season of the critically-acclaimed FX series “Atlanta” will continue on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET, with a new episode. The series centers around two cousins who work in the Atlanta music scene in order to improve the lives of their families as well as their own, according to FuboTV. Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry star as music manager Earn Marks and artist Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, respectively.
Live Wire: Strokes working on new album
Legendary producer Rick Rubin revealed that he is working on a new album with the Strokes. During an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rubin said, “A few months ago I was in Costa Rica, recording a new album with the Strokes, and we rented this house up on the top of a mountain, and set the band up outside.”
AMAs creates the first K-Pop category in a major U.S. music award show
Nominees for Favorite K-pop Artist are BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. The AMAs have been dubbed the world's largest fan-voted awards show.
