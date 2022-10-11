KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.

