Fighting for survival as UK PM, a chastened Truss changes course again
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - It was a bruising meeting with her Conservative lawmakers this week that finally shook British Prime Minister Liz Truss's earlier unwavering faith that she could weather the market fallout from her radical economic growth plan.
Zelenskiy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day
KYIV, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine. In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.
