news9.com
Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push
As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates face off in conversation about major issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time, Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates faced off in a conversation about some of the major issues voters care about. It was part of a forum hosted by Oklahoma’s Petroleum Alliance in Oklahoma City. "My opponent joined the Biden party the same year...
wdnonline.com
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement
Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
poncacitynow.com
Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Stitt’s secret plan to build a new Governor’s mansion
KFOR unearthed a secret plan to build a brand new Governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex.
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Norman Photographer Documents Human Cost Of Turnpike Expansion
As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awaits authorization from the state Supreme Court to move forward on its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma plan, a photographer is documenting homes that lie in the proposed path of new toll roads. Jessie Newell of Shawnee is a member of Pike Off OTA, a Norman-based...
KFOR
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Former Del City church payroll administrator pleads guilty to embezzling over $450k
In total, Bralley defrauded the church out of approximately $451,17.54 and “did not repay St. Paul for the unauthorized purchases and transfers,” according to court documents.
Bill signed to help end 13-year wait list for developmental disability services
On Monday, there was a major step forward for Oklahomans on a 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services.
KTUL
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
KOCO
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route
EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
KOCO
New ordinance gives police ability to impound privately owned vehicles in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — If you’re caught street racing, your vehicle can soon be legally impounded. The new city ordinance will go into effect this week in Oklahoma City. It will be harsher punishment for those participating in what police call “street takeovers.”. The biggest goal of the...
news9.com
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect
NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
