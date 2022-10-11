ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Race For Oklahoma County DA Heats Up, Candidates Make Final Push

As the 2022 midterm elections draw near, sparks are flying in the race to replace Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. On Tuesday night, Republican Kevin Calvey and Democrat Vicki Behenna faced off on the debate stage. The two agreed on several fronts including a need for change in the...
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
Stitt Looks to Build New Governor’s Mansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of News Channel 8’s in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor’s mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor’s mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt’s office said...
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
Edmond city council faced with decision to eliminate bus route

EDMOND, Okla. — There was uncertainty in Edmond when the city council was faced with a decision to eliminate the bus route. Lots of workers in Edmond said it’s their only way to get to their jobs every day. The question was if the route down to Oklahoma City would survive and after public comments, the council decided to keep it but cut down on routes.
New Norman Ward Boundaries Go Into Effect

NORMAN, Okla. - New ward boundaries for the city of Norman will go into effect starting on Thursday. District five will take on part of district one, while several other districts will become more standardized along major roads.
