Winchester, KY

WTVQ

Town Branch Commons Trail officially open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington is now officially open. City and state leaders gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City leaders say it was a 10-year effort. Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources, as well as...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

AAA raises awareness for Kentucky’s Move Over Law

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Keeneland surprises Lexington police with special meal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Live horse racing returns to Keeneland Wednesday as the Fall Meet continues — but Keeneland officials were busy today surprising the men and women in blue. Keeneland, together with City BBQ and Rubicon, delivered a surprise to the Lexington Police Department — none other...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Andy’s Frozen Custard opening 2nd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lexington. The newest location will be on Richmond Road. The news comes after Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based chain, recently opened a location on South Broadway. No word yet on a possible opening date, but...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Mural unveiled in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new mural in Jessamine County paying tribute to the city of Nicholasville and reliable internet. The unique mural, unveiled Wednesday on Nicholasville’s Main Street, has the phrase “Proud to be from here.”. There’s also a cut-out framing an iconic scene...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Woodford Humane Society sees worst overcrowding in 10 years

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.
VERSAILLES, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update. The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties. One person is still...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Grand opening celebration for LifePath Behavioral Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A grand opening celebration in Lexington for the LifePath Behavioral Clinic was held Tuesday. State and local leaders gathered for the ceremony. The LifePath Behavioral Clinic offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to promote mental and emotional wellness, lifestyle health and recovery to individuals, couples and families seeking services.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Boil advisory for parts of Montgomery, Bath counties lifted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory in effect in Montgomery County and parts of Bath County has been lifted. Everyone is now in the clear. Officials put the advisory in place after a maintenance issue. ORIGINAL: There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY

