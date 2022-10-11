Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
Town Branch Commons Trail officially open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Town Branch Commons Trail in Lexington is now officially open. City and state leaders gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City leaders say it was a 10-year effort. Trail construction costs $22 million with additional funding coming from local resources, as well as...
WTVQ
AAA raises awareness for Kentucky’s Move Over Law
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- AAA is raising awareness on Kentucky’s Move Over Law, which looks to protect those who put their lives on the line while keeping roads and drivers safe. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 28 people were killed in Kentucky after being hit while outside...
WTVQ
Keeneland surprises Lexington police with special meal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Live horse racing returns to Keeneland Wednesday as the Fall Meet continues — but Keeneland officials were busy today surprising the men and women in blue. Keeneland, together with City BBQ and Rubicon, delivered a surprise to the Lexington Police Department — none other...
WTVQ
Andy’s Frozen Custard opening 2nd Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lexington. The newest location will be on Richmond Road. The news comes after Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based chain, recently opened a location on South Broadway. No word yet on a possible opening date, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
WKYT 27
WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year’s dream...
WTVQ
Mural unveiled in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new mural in Jessamine County paying tribute to the city of Nicholasville and reliable internet. The unique mural, unveiled Wednesday on Nicholasville’s Main Street, has the phrase “Proud to be from here.”. There’s also a cut-out framing an iconic scene...
WKYT 27
EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year’s homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
WTVQ
Woodford Humane Society sees worst overcrowding in 10 years
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 43
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The death toll from Eastern Kentucky flooding has risen to 43, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Thursday Team Kentucky update. The two deaths reported today were caused by health conditions that arose from flooding out of Letcher and Breathitt counties. One person is still...
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Grand opening celebration for LifePath Behavioral Health
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A grand opening celebration in Lexington for the LifePath Behavioral Clinic was held Tuesday. State and local leaders gathered for the ceremony. The LifePath Behavioral Clinic offers a comprehensive menu of services designed to promote mental and emotional wellness, lifestyle health and recovery to individuals, couples and families seeking services.
WTVQ
City of Lexington announces new ‘One Lexington gun violence prevention grant program’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One Lexington’s overall goal is to leverage community resources in order to help reduce gun violence in people ages 13 to 29. On Tuesday, Mayor Linda Gorton and One Lexington’s Devine Carama announced a new grant program for gun violence prevention. “This is...
WKYT 27
A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WTVQ
UK, equine industry respond to horses in need after Eastern Kentucky flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — After flood waters receded in 13 Eastern Kentucky counties, an increased risk for disease spread by mosquitos, flies and ticks grew the need for vaccinations and control — so an equine industry group sprang into action to aid horses impacted in the areas. Fernanda...
WTVQ
Faith leaders to host prayer vigil as Lexington ties record number of homicides
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Faith leaders and clergy will gather next week to pray for Lexington, homicide victims and for a solution to “Stop the Violence.”. The prayer vigil comes after Lexington has tied the record number of homicides for the city, with a little over two months left this year.
fox56news.com
Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
WKYT 27
Boil advisory for parts of Montgomery, Bath counties lifted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory in effect in Montgomery County and parts of Bath County has been lifted. Everyone is now in the clear. Officials put the advisory in place after a maintenance issue. ORIGINAL: There’s a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery...
Comments / 0