VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.

VERSAILLES, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO