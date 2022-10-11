For the first time in over two decades, there will be a ranked matchup in Syracuse. After SU entered the AP Poll at No. 22 after its 59-0 demolition of Wagner, the Orange used the bye week to move up four spots to No. 18 and into the vaunted top 20, which Dino Babers has spoken of about at length of being a big goal for his team. But, on the other side stands an opponent who is no slouch either. No. 15 NC State just took down Florida State 19-17 after falling 30-20 to No. 4 Clemson the week prior in what was a top-10 showdown at the time.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO