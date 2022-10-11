Noise is something you come to expect when your home stadium is nicknamed “The Loud House”. So, it comes as little surprise that most – if not all – of Syracuse football’s 2022 opponents have left the JMA Wireless Dome remarking about how loud the fans were.
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand made a stop in Syracuse Friday to highlight funding she secured for a home heating assistance program ahead of what’s likely to be a more challenging winter for some residents to pay their bills. She says she fought to secure about $1 billion in emergency funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Roughly $60 million will go to New Yorkers. At the Peace Inc. Eastside Family Resource Center, she said with rising costs, it’s getting harder to balance finances.
For the first time in over two decades, there will be a ranked matchup in Syracuse. After SU entered the AP Poll at No. 22 after its 59-0 demolition of Wagner, the Orange used the bye week to move up four spots to No. 18 and into the vaunted top 20, which Dino Babers has spoken of about at length of being a big goal for his team. But, on the other side stands an opponent who is no slouch either. No. 15 NC State just took down Florida State 19-17 after falling 30-20 to No. 4 Clemson the week prior in what was a top-10 showdown at the time.
