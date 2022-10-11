Girl, 17, killed in possible accidental shooting in NYC apartment: cops

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a possible accidental shooting in a vacant Brooklyn apartment, cops and police sources said Tuesday.

Raelynn Cameron was discovered just before 11 p.m. Monday in the lobby of the East New York building on Eldert Lane near Dumont Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

She may have been hanging out with a group of people when someone accidentally fired a gun, mortally wounding her, cops said.

“Last night after I got into bed, after 10, there was one bang! And then a bunch of hollering. I didn’t move. I stayed in my house,” said a neighbor who lives on the floor where the shooting happened and declined to share her name.

“Early this morning I came out to the blood all over the floor. It makes no sense. Why are they doing this?”

Preliminarily, cops believe the teen may have been hanging out in a group when someone accidentally fired a gun. Paul Martinka

The victim’s 25-year-old brother called 911, telling investigators he received an SOS message from his sister’s cell phone – which included the teen girl’s location, police sources said.

The brother rushed to the scene, unaware of what had happened to his sister, according to the sources.

Two women also called 911 amid the mayhem, reporting that the teen was shot inside an apartment but did not provide any information on a shooter, the sources said.

Investigators found blood in the elevator and the sixth-floor hallway. Paul Martinka

Investigators found blood stains on a couch in the living room of the vacant sixth-floor apartment — and a .9mm shell casing in the kitchen, according to the sources.

A blood trail led to the elevator and the sixth-floor hallway, cops said.

No arrests were immediately made. Paul Martinka

Security footage shows two males carrying Cameron into the elevator and out into the front lobby, where they waited for EMS, according to the sources.

A building security worker who saw the shot teen in the lobby also called 911, the sources said.

Cameron of Far Rockaway, Queens, was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A neighbor of Cameron said the teen had just graduated from high school and was getting ready to start college.

“Her birthday is in 2 weeks she was going to turn 18,” said the neighbor, who declined to share her name.

“She was a sweet young lady… It’s so sad. I don’t even know what to say.”

No arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.