Blind Doberman Trusting Owner as She Jumps Into Pool Melts Hearts

By Lucy Notarantonio
 3 days ago

The moment a blind dog takes a leap of faith into a swimming pool has melted a lot of hearts on the internet.

In a viral video shared by Lil, who goes by the name @quinnsk9servicesllc on TikTok, her pet Doberman, Adira, can be seen jumping off a platform into a swimming pool.

Lil, who says she is from Gainesville, Florida, added some text to the heartwarming video, saying: "blind doesn't mean incapable, I promised Adira I'd be her eyes, for life."

Over 453,000 people have watched the video which has received more than 54,000 likes. You can watch the video here.

While it can't be easy looking after a blind dog, Lil's videos show it is worth it.

The Humane Society of the United States has shared some top tips for those caring for a blind pet:

  • Create a consistent routine and a safe, comfortable home environment to prevent the animal from feeling anxious and vulnerable;
  • Set up sound, sense and touch cues such as wind chimes near exterior doors and textured mats beneath food and water bowls;
  • Slowly introduce the unfamiliar like taking your time to introduce other pets and people.

Adira swimming isn't something that occurred overnight, Lil mentions she has been using a life vest but they were working on "confidence without it" when the video was recorded.

@quinnsk9servicesllc

my blind doberman, adira ruth. 💜 sweet angel baby. 🥺 #dobermanpinscher #blinddog #dockdiving #brave #strong #confidence #adiratheblinddoberman #blinddobie #blinddogsoftiktok #foryoupage

♬ Unstoppable - Sia

Adira is referred to as the "best blind baby" in the video and can be seen going back for more Lil states: "she had so much fun, she didn't want to stop jumping."

Other TikTokers have praised Lil for giving her furry friend the opportunity to do everything her other dogs do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxdvD_0iUL93VM00
Above is a stock image of a Doberman. A video has gone viral of a blind Doberman dog jumping into a swimming pool. Natalia Synenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Hundreds of people have commented on the post and they can't believe how much Adira trusts Lil.

One user said: "The trust she has in you. Unmatched."

"She is so lucky to have you, you are an incredible owner dude," commented another.

"I wonder if it felt like flying? That moment of pure trust that your human will be there at the bottom. What a good doggo," said a TikToker.

"How much she trusts you is what it's all about. Love it," wrote another.

It seems Adira's determination and trust in her owner have melted many hearts, she isn't the only blind dog to do this. Newsweek previously shared the adorable moment a blind and deaf dog realizes his owner is home. Along with a viral video of a couple showing how they play with their blind dog. It isn't just humans who help blind pooches, some cats go against the norm and have even been known to help navigate visually impaired dogs.

Newsweek reached out to @quinnsk9servicesllc for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

