ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Young immigrants are looking to social media to engage in politics and elections – even if they are not eligible to vote

By Sara Wilf, PhD student in social welfare, University of California, Los Angeles, Elena Maker Castro, Doctoral Candidate, University of California, Los Angeles, Taina Quiles, PhD candidate, University of Virginia
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJGC8_0iUL8vgC00
Immigrant advocates protest near the U.S. Capitol on June 15, 2022 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Immigrants’ political power is on the rise in the United States.

The number of eligible immigrant voters nearly doubled from about 12 million in 2000 to more than 23 million in 2020.

Immigrant voters tend to be older than U.S.-born voters, but immigrants ages 18 to 37 still made up 20% of all immigrant voters in 2020.

We are a team of scholars and students across disciplines and universities researching immigrant youths’ civic development – and we think it’s important to recognize that young immigrants are also playing a key role in galvanizing older immigrants to vote, primarily by connecting with them via social media.

Our research shows that online sites and apps like Twitter are key for young immigrants – both people who were born outside of the U.S. and those who are second-generation immigrants – as ways to engage in politics. Many young immigrants use social media to follow news in their local communities, as well as in their countries of origin. They also use it to organize protests and encourage others to vote.

This is true even when these young people are not eligible to vote because of their immigration status.

Young immigrants have been found to use social media to galvanize others in their community to vote. Sara Wilf, Elena Maker Castro and Tania Quiles.

A key issue

Immigration is a core issue for many voters in the upcoming midterm elections. An August 2022 Pew Research poll found that nearly 50% of registered voters reported immigration was “very important” to them in the November 2022 election.

Some Republican politicians, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others who are also up for re-election, have focused on immigration in their campaigns by pointing to record numbers of migrants crossing the U.S. border. Republican politicians have also relocated thousands of migrants to liberal places like Washington, D.C., New York and Massachusetts over the past several months.

President Joe Biden’s plan to revamp the country’s immigration system and provide a path for about 11 million undocumented residents to gain citizenship, meanwhile, remains stalled in Congress .

Over the past several years, though, young immigrants – people ages 18 to 23 who were born in other countries, or whose parents were – have helped lead national movements to provide a conditional path to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants, resulting in the 2021 passage of the DREAM Act . This policy gives millions of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children the right to stay in the country.

The DREAMer movement relied heavily on social media to spread information and encourage people to take action. Based on immigrant youths’ prior successes mobilizing their communities for political change, we believe that their online political engagement could have implications for the 2022 midterms.

Mobilizing others

Our research study in 2020 explored how immigrant youth ages 18 to 23 used social media to participate in politics. We took 2,300 screenshots of political tweets from January through November 2020, drawing from a sample of 32 young immigrants’ public Twitter feeds that we found through national immigrant youth networks, like United We Dream .

Based on the content of their Twitter profiles and posts, we were confident that they were all actual immigrant youth residing in the U.S. We then contacted all of them through Twitter about the study, and the majority confirmed their age and immigrant status. We went on to analyze the screenshots to identify trends in how youth were politically engaged online.

We also conducted interviews with 11 people from the sample, further confirming that we had recruited youth whose Twitter profiles accurately represented their real identities. Several indicated either in their Twitter profiles and tweets or in the interviews that they were not eligible to vote due to their documentation status.

We found that young immigrants use Twitter to educate their followers about political issues and processes in the U.S. and abroad – and to share both online and in-person opportunities to protest or vote.

These young people appeared to intentionally target their ethnic and regional communities in their social media outreach.

For example, some youth in our June 2022 study called on their followers to translate educational resources on racial justice into different languages to share with their families.

Others provided voter registration guides in multiple languages, alerted followers about political candidates who shared an ethnic or regional identity, or encouraged particular ethnic communities – such as South Asians – to vote.

In interviews, youth also described bringing political conversations from their phones to the dinner table and discussing news they had read online with their parents.

Some participants also shared that they posted on social media with the explicit intention of shifting their family members’ political views.

One person we interviewed in 2020 who had ancestry in the Philippines and Belize noted that he “realized the importance of educating people and having those difficult conversations,” particularly with his family and friends.

Valeria, a college senior originally from Puerto Rico, also explained how Facebook was “the family social media platform” where she raised awareness about political issues.

“The way that I kind of look at it is at least I’m planting a seed, right? I’m planting an idea, at least I’m helping others, at least hear what’s going on,” said Valeria, who also asked to use a pseudonym, in a 2020 interview with our team that was featured in the 2022 study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1pwZ_0iUL8vgC00
A screenshot from the authors’ study shows a Tweet from a young immigrant in 2020. Sara Wilf, Elena Maker Castro and Tania Quiles

From online to offline engagement

Immigrant youths’ online political engagement reflects larger trends in the U.S.

Approximately 46% of U.S. teens today use the internet “almost constantly,” compared with just 24% who said the same in 2014.

Alongside this surge in internet use, more young people are using social media to educate others about social and political topics, hold politicians accountable and provide their followers with opportunities to take action through climate and political movements like Fridays for Future and Black Lives Matter .

Online political engagement has important consequences for offline political behaviors.

Indeed, nearly a quarter of U.S. adults report that they have changed their views on a political issue because of social media. Online political engagement has also been shown to result in more young people participating in protests and encouraging people to vote .

Our findings align with prior research showing that immigrant youth are politically educating and mobilizing their families and community members.

A survey of people who were allowed to stay in the U.S. because of the DREAM Act prior to the 2020 elections found that nearly 95% of them were planning to encourage family and friends to vote.

Immigrant youths’ online political engagement has several potential implications for the 2022 midterm elections.

First, as our 2022 study found, immigrant youth are using social media to influence their parents’ opinions on political issues like racial justice and teach them how to register to vote.

Because of the large impact immigrant voters may have on the 2022 midterms, particularly in swing states , immigrant youths’ online political engagement could play a role in shaping the elections’ outcome.

Ph.D. students Bethany Murray , J. Abigail Saavedra and Lamont Bryant , as well as three undergraduate students, Kedar Garzón Gupta , Jaime Garcia and Aditi Rudra , and UCLA Professor Laura Wray-Lake are all members of the team that carried out research for the study highlighted in this article.

Sara Wilf receives funding from the UCLA Bedari Kindness Institute for a research study related to this article.

Elena Maker Castro receives funding from the UCLA Bedari Kindness Institute for a research study related to this article. Elena also receives funding from the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities to support her graduate research career.

Taina B Quiles receives funding from the Ford Foundation to support her graduate research career.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 210

RealDame 53
3d ago

WE OWE THEM NOTHING,!! WE PAID FOR YOUR EDUCATION, FOOD, HOUSING,MEDICAL UNTIL YOUR 18 YEARS OLD. Figure it out without Americans money.

Reply(14)
194
Beach Bum
3d ago

People vote with their wallets and are watching the Democrats giving their hard earned taxpayers money away. People are tired of the high cost of living, High Inflation, High Interest Rates, Insurance Premiums, High Rent, High Crime, High Gas Cost, etc.. If you left Mexico to have a better life you need to get the Democrats out of office.

Reply(9)
104
ARTX3505
2d ago

YOU CAME HERE FROM THEREBECAUSE YOU DIDN'T LIKE IT THERE, AND NOW YOU WANT TO CHANGE HERE TO BE LIKE THERE. YOU ARE WELCOME HERE, ONLY DON'T TRY TO MAKE HERE LIKE THERE. IF YOU WANT TO MAKE HERE LIKE THERE, YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE LEFT THERE IN THE FIRST PLACE.- Anonymous

Reply(5)
80
Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Immigrants#Racism
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
UCLA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy