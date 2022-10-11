ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Had Mic Turned off on Show – Sang for 1st Time Live on ‘The Masked Singer’

By Gina Ragusa
 3 days ago

The original Brady Bunch brothers were revealed as the three mummies on the latest episode of The Masked Singer and this time it was Christopher Knight’s time to shine. Well … sort of.

Knight, who played Peter Brady notoriously couldn’t sing. In fact, the series dedicated an episode to his adolescent, changing vocal cords. But Knight said he really can’t carry a tune and admitted that Brady Bunch producers turned off his mic when the group performed live.

This time though no Brady Bunch producer was there to extinguish Knight’s mic on The Masked Singer .

Christopher Knight recalls ‘The Brady Bunch’ producers cut his mic during live performances

“I have been well known as having a difficult history with music. It follows me and embraces me to my horror and has continued for the past 50 years. So I am more than resistant. And they knew that,” Knight said about The Masked Singer on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBpDN_0iUL8myt00
Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, and Mike Lookinland |Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When the Brady Bunch performed live Knight’s mic was always turned off. “Perhaps in the live concerts,” he remarked. “But you know, when we sang the albums, we didn’t individually have a mic. I just knew that I was asked to stand back from it a little bit or further, a little bit more.”

“I would get these looks from Mike ( Lookinland) ’cause he’s like a perfect pitch and I don’t know what I’m doing. He’d lift up his headset if I’m standing over here, go like this was like, you know, he’s looking up at me.”

“So I knew I had no talent in the area,” he continued. “I mean, to the point of karaoke, there’s no way would that be fun. It took me 40 years to learn Happy Birthday!”

Brady Bunch brother threw off the rest with his singing (even before ‘The Masked Singer’)

Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady recalled singing Happy Birthday at a Chicago Cubs game and Knight’s tune threw him off-key. “Chris and I happened to be in Chicago for a Cubs game at the same time, which was kind of coincidental. And we were invited to go up to the booth and sing Happy Birthday,” he recalled.

“We were standing next to each other and he threw me off pitch for Happy Birthday. I was like, I can’t even hear the melody,” he said.

Knight added, “I am a disaster when it comes to music and it’s no fun for me. I know I’m a disaster. I have no business being out there and I’m part of a group. Tell me how much fun that is. So, no, when they know that this thing is gonna come together by having to come to me, they might wanna share with you what their thoughts were at that point.”

Peter Brady’s redemption on ‘The Masked Singer’

When it came to The Masked Singer, all three Brady Bunch brothers had to perform live. “There is a line in The Masked Singer contract that actually says, I read it. It says this is a real contest, blah, blah, blah. If you are up there singing, you are not allowed to turn your mic off. The microphone is not allowed to be turned off. So in this case, you got Chris Knight singing the song for real,” Mike Lookinland, who played Bobby Brady said.

“So look, the mummies might be redemption for Peter Brady,” he added.

In true brotherly form, Williams couldn’t help but add another dig. “Oh yeah, we’re gonna release it on Spotify to see how many downloads we can get,” he joked. “We’re taking this to the top. We’re mounting a tour. It should be ready for 2023. Tell all your friends and buy tickets early.”

