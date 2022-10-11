Poem of the Day: ‘On Mites’

Today’s Poem of the Day is an eighteenth-century curiosity, by the English poet Stephen Duck (1705–1756). The son of a poor Wiltshire family, classified as a “natural” or untutored genius, Duck had left his charity school at thirteen to begin a life of field labor. A self-directed reader and self-taught poet, he came toandamp;nbsp;the notice and patronage first of a prebendary of Winchester Cathedral, then of Queen Caroline, who employed him as librarian forandamp;nbsp;Merlin’s Cave, her literary folly at Richmond Park. Both Alexander Pope and Jonathan Swift knew Duck. They admired him personally for his sincere piety, and when he was rumored to be in the running as the next poet laureate, savaged him in print for his rhymes.andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;Still, everywhere he went, he was liked.

Honestly, we might be tempted to join Pope and Swift in the satire corner.andamp;nbsp; Against the backdrop of brittle laughter that characterizes so much about the Augustan era, “On Mites” reads like an exercise undertaken by the same earnest campus reporter, in James Thurber’s “University Days,” whose school-newspaper lede asks whether anybody has noticed the sores on the tops of the horses in the animal husbandry building. There is, for example, the epigraph’s assurance that despite the title, which some people might find off-putting, the poem isn’t actually about mites. Once we pass that sticking point and start on the rotten cheese, the iambic tetrameter couplets rock along pleasingly, with some slant rhymes and cleverly emphatic metrical substitutions in lines 8, 10, and 13.andamp;nbsp; But there’s something a little laborious in the setup of this epic simile. (Only symbolic mites in this poem, lady!) Has Madam failed to consider that the sense of entitlement that swells these (entirely metaphorical!) mites could suggest . . . something else?andamp;nbsp; andamp;nbsp;andamp;nbsp;

At any rate, it’s possible to imagine how,andamp;nbsp;in his day, Duck’s verseandamp;nbsp;was parodied even as he himself was popular.andamp;nbsp;It’s possible, too, to imagine the emotional toll exacted from an apparently decent man seeking to better himself among people whose personal admiration is never enough to silence their aesthetic criticism. Taking holyandamp;nbsp;orders after the death of his royalandamp;nbsp;patron, Duck acceptedandamp;nbsp;a series of clerical positions, burying theandamp;nbsp;second of his wives and marrying a third. He continued to write poems. In 1756 he died by drowning, an apparent suicide: the man whose name had been whispered as a possibleandamp;nbsp;poet laureate, but only because everybody liked him. andamp;nbsp;

On Mites (To a Lady)andamp;nbsp;

by Stephen Duck andamp;nbsp;

‘Tisandamp;nbsp;butandamp;nbsp;byandamp;nbsp;wayandamp;nbsp;ofandamp;nbsp;Simile. andamp;nbsp;

Dearandamp;nbsp;Madam,andamp;nbsp;didandamp;nbsp;youandamp;nbsp;neverandamp;nbsp;gaze,andamp;nbsp;

Thro’andamp;nbsp;Optic-glass,andamp;nbsp;onandamp;nbsp;rottenandamp;nbsp;Cheese?andamp;nbsp;

There,andamp;nbsp;Madam,andamp;nbsp;didandamp;nbsp;youandamp;nbsp;ne’erandamp;nbsp;perceiveandamp;nbsp;

Aandamp;nbsp;Crowdandamp;nbsp;ofandamp;nbsp;dwarfishandamp;nbsp;Creaturesandamp;nbsp;live?andamp;nbsp;

Theandamp;nbsp;littleandamp;nbsp;Things,andamp;nbsp;elateandamp;nbsp;withandamp;nbsp;Pride,andamp;nbsp;

Strutandamp;nbsp;toandamp;nbsp;andandamp;nbsp;fro,andamp;nbsp;fromandamp;nbsp;Sideandamp;nbsp;toandamp;nbsp;Side:andamp;nbsp;

Inandamp;nbsp;tinyandamp;nbsp;Pomp,andamp;nbsp;andandamp;nbsp;pertlyandamp;nbsp;vain,andamp;nbsp;

Lordsandamp;nbsp;ofandamp;nbsp;theirandamp;nbsp;pleasingandamp;nbsp;Orb,andamp;nbsp;theyandamp;nbsp;reign;andamp;nbsp;

And,andamp;nbsp;fill’dandamp;nbsp;withandamp;nbsp;harden’dandamp;nbsp;Curdsandamp;nbsp;andandamp;nbsp;Cream,andamp;nbsp;

Thinkandamp;nbsp;theandamp;nbsp;wholeandamp;nbsp;Dairyandamp;nbsp;madeandamp;nbsp;forandamp;nbsp;them.andamp;nbsp;

Soandamp;nbsp;Men,andamp;nbsp;conceitedandamp;nbsp;Lordsandamp;nbsp;ofandamp;nbsp;all,andamp;nbsp;

Walkandamp;nbsp;proudlyandamp;nbsp;o’erandamp;nbsp;thisandamp;nbsp;pendentandamp;nbsp;Ball,andamp;nbsp;

Fondandamp;nbsp;ofandamp;nbsp;theirandamp;nbsp;littleandamp;nbsp;Spotandamp;nbsp;below,andamp;nbsp;

Norandamp;nbsp;greaterandamp;nbsp;Beingsandamp;nbsp;careandamp;nbsp;toandamp;nbsp;know;andamp;nbsp;

Butandamp;nbsp;think,andamp;nbsp;thoseandamp;nbsp;Worlds,andamp;nbsp;whichandamp;nbsp;deckandamp;nbsp;theandamp;nbsp;Skies,andamp;nbsp;

Wereandamp;nbsp;onlyandamp;nbsp;form’dandamp;nbsp;toandamp;nbsp;pleaseandamp;nbsp;theirandamp;nbsp;Eyes.andamp;nbsp;

