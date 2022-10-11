ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy basketball 2022: Is there a case for anyone besides Nikola Jokic with No. 1 pick?

The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball is right around the corner. For all you fantasy junkies who are still knee-deep in fantasy football, it may catch you by surprise that basketball has come this quickly. The Sporting News has you covered with all things fantasy hoops as you prepare for your draft, from top 200 player rankings and the top 20 players at each position to one sleeper for all 30 NBA teams heading into the new season.
NBA
ng-sportingnews.com

Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?

As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
BASKETBALL
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
ng-sportingnews.com

Russell Westbrook scoffs at viral video of him apparently spurning Patrick Beverley's Lakers huddle

One of the more surreal storylines heading into the 2022-23 NBA season has to be Russell Westbrook now sharing a team with Patrick Beverley. The two have a rocky history, and everything they've done since sharing threads has become scrutinized. Them dapping each other up on team photo day, the way they talk about each other as teammates and most recently Westbrook seemingly avoiding a team huddle called by Beverley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

What is Donda Academy? How Kanye West is building high school basketball powerhouse to compete for best prospects

In the ever-changing sphere of amateur basketball, a Grammy Award-winning artist has entered the conversation. Deep in the heart of Simi Valley, California lies Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded and backed by Ye, the artist once known as Kanye West. Donda Academy is home to the Donda Doves, an elite prep basketball team that has played a national schedule since coming onto the scene in early 2022.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Allen Iverson

Comments / 0

Community Policy