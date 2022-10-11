Read full article on original website
Fantasy basketball 2022: Is there a case for anyone besides Nikola Jokic with No. 1 pick?
The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball is right around the corner. For all you fantasy junkies who are still knee-deep in fantasy football, it may catch you by surprise that basketball has come this quickly. The Sporting News has you covered with all things fantasy hoops as you prepare for your draft, from top 200 player rankings and the top 20 players at each position to one sleeper for all 30 NBA teams heading into the new season.
Who is the youngest player in the NBA? How players entering 2022-23 season compare to all-time list
With 42-year-old Udonis Haslem returning for a 20th season with the Heat and a 37-year-old LeBron James still playing peak-level basketball for the Lakers heading into Year 20, we've heard a lot about the oldest players in the NBA. But what about the youngest players?. Get ready to feel old:...
Where does Bronny James rank among prospects in 2023 high school class?
As Bronny James begins to gear up for his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School, all eyes will be on LeBron's son with his college decision on the horizon. The James family has made it clear that Bronny intends to go the college route as opposed to other pathways to the NBA like the G League Ignite, Overtime Elite or one year overseas. He is already drawing plenty of attention as he begins to take official visits, and he even recently signed a NIL endorsement deal with Nike for the upcoming season.
How to watch Victor Wembanyama this season: Schedule, start times, TV channels, live streams for 2023 top NBA draft prospect
Victor Wembanyama took the NBA world by storm in his first games on U.S. soil with two extremely impressive showings against the G League Ignite in Las Vegas. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft proved exactly why he's the top prospect in his class, looking like a walking highlight reel as he went for 37 points on seven 3s with five blocks in the first game and 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in the second game.
Russell Westbrook scoffs at viral video of him apparently spurning Patrick Beverley's Lakers huddle
One of the more surreal storylines heading into the 2022-23 NBA season has to be Russell Westbrook now sharing a team with Patrick Beverley. The two have a rocky history, and everything they've done since sharing threads has become scrutinized. Them dapping each other up on team photo day, the way they talk about each other as teammates and most recently Westbrook seemingly avoiding a team huddle called by Beverley.
Nets' Ben Simmons describes relationship (or lack thereof) with 76ers' Joel Embiid: 'We never really spoke'
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were teammates with the 76ers from 2016-2022, but apparently their relationship didn't extend beyond the court. In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons, who was sent from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in a February trade, revealed that he "never really spoke" to Embiid. "I don't...
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson leading the charge
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022 iteration in the books, all eyes
What is Donda Academy? How Kanye West is building high school basketball powerhouse to compete for best prospects
In the ever-changing sphere of amateur basketball, a Grammy Award-winning artist has entered the conversation. Deep in the heart of Simi Valley, California lies Donda Academy, a Christian private school founded and backed by Ye, the artist once known as Kanye West. Donda Academy is home to the Donda Doves, an elite prep basketball team that has played a national schedule since coming onto the scene in early 2022.
Oscar Gonzalez walk-up song: Why Guardians outfielder uses 'Spongebob Squarepants' theme
Oscar Gonzalez had a breakout rookie season for the Guardians in 2022, slashing .296/.327/.461 with 11 home runs in 91 games during his first taste of the big leagues. In a season filled with standout rookies on the youngest team in baseball, Gonzalez was among the most impactful. That hasn't...
Bob Costas' gaffe during Guardians-Yankees telecast puts focus on 'special' connection between Shane, Justin Bieber
Most people watching Game 2 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS on Friday were likely familiar with Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is one of the game's elite hurlers who has shown a tremendous proclivity for strikeouts in his career. One would expect Bob Costas, the game's...
