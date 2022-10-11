ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Obituaries: Jurado III; Atchley; Schwartzkopf

Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
As governor calls for better mental health services, Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion needed

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s “Mental Health Summit” kicked off Tuesday morning at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. “Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Gordon said in a press release from his office on Tuesday. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
Studio City Mesa to host kids e-sports event

CASPER, Wyo. — Young gamers will be able to make friends with and test their mettle against one another on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as Studio City Mesa will host a kids e-sports event sponsored by SNDBXgaming. The event, which will last from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature a...
