Obituaries: Jurado III; Atchley; Schwartzkopf
Antonio “Little Tony” Jurado, III: 1986 – 2022. Antonio “Tony” Jurado was born in Rawlins, Wyoming, to his mother Gloria Ruffini and father Antonio Jurado, Jr. on December 12, 1986. His family shortly after his birth moved to Lander, Wyoming, where Tony grew up. He was the best “BMX and skater in Fremont County!” his friends often quoted.
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 7
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 7 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Campbell...
Casper Vs. Gillette: Which Is A Better Town To Live In?
There are some fun and friendly rivalries between Wyoming towns. But, honestly, having lived in a few I can tell you that each one has its own charm and reasons why people love their Wyoming town. So how do you know which one is best for you?. In the video...
Lost and Found: Original 1913 NCHS cornerstone to soon return home
CASPER, Wyo. – Casper was enjoying its first energy boom in the early 1900s, which meant an influx of families with kids who needed schoolrooms. An assortment of small buildings filled that capacity until 1913, when the first Natrona County High School building was opened. But the boom didn’t...
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Governor’s advisory group, State Board of Education set to meet at UW at Casper campus
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Board of Education and an advisory group formed by Governor Mark Gordon to explore ways to improve primary and secondary education will hold a joint meeting starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at the University of Wyoming at Casper campus. The Reimagining...
(PHOTOS) Ghosts of America’s motoring past grace North Casper corner
CASPER, Wyo. — Richard “Rick” Thurston was a longtime Casper native, and a car fanatic to his core. Born in Provo, his family moved to Casper while he was a kid, operating the Thurston Block Plant at 1604 East M St. According to his obituary, Rick joined...
As governor calls for better mental health services, Healthy Wyoming says Medicaid expansion needed
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s “Mental Health Summit” kicked off Tuesday morning at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper. “Building partnerships and expanding our collaborative efforts will help deliver timely mental health services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help,” Gordon said in a press release from his office on Tuesday. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions.”
(PHOTOS) C-Can or C-Can’t? Casper considering new rules for shipping containers
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is seeing some increased use of shipping containers, also known as C-Cans, popping up around the community both for storage purposes and as design features as part of new businesses. Black Tooth Brewing’s new business in the Old Yellowstone District, for instance, includes an orange...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/5/22 – 10/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
(PHOTOS) Prospective vets of the future care for Casper critters at Pathways Innovation Center
CASPER, Wyo. — High school students taking Veterinary Science at Pathways Innovation Center recently had the opportunity to participate in a hands-on clinic, the Natrona County School District said on Tuesday. Wendy Pollock, who teaches Vet Science and Agriculture, started the hands-on clinics at Pathways six years ago to...
Casper Rec Center inviting families to Oct. 22 ‘Fall Carnival’ and ‘Haunted Films Locker Rooms’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center will be hosting its 42nd annual Fall Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1801 E. 4th St. The event is free and will feature everything from games and crafts to treats and prizes. “For the more daring individuals,...
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
Police seek missing juvenile; may be in Midwest
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is seeking public help finding a missing Mills juvenile, according to a department release Monday. “Angelo Carabajal did not return home after a football game on September 30, 2022,” the release said. It is believed Angelo is in the Midwest, Wyoming...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/3/22–10/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 3 through Oct. 10. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Cheesy pretzels at Casper Family Aquatics Center? New Wash. Park amenities? City brainstorming pool improvements
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from city staff on possible ways to improve revenues at aquatics facilities across the community. A range of ideas came up during the discussion led by Casper Parks, Recreation & Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez, including everything from starting to offer concessions at the Casper Family Aquatics Center to adding new amenities at Washington Park Pool to creating new events and doing a better job of marketing what pools have to offer.
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
Studio City Mesa to host kids e-sports event
CASPER, Wyo. — Young gamers will be able to make friends with and test their mettle against one another on Wednesday, Oct. 19, as Studio City Mesa will host a kids e-sports event sponsored by SNDBXgaming. The event, which will last from 4 to 7 p.m., will feature a...
