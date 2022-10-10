Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
How Wynonna Brought Mother Naomi Judd to the Stage During First Tour Stop
Wynonna Judd kept her promise to continue the Judds Final Tour after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. The late family matriarch was more than just a spiritual presence during an opening night show in Grand Rapids, Mich. A performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" was — as...
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening
Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. For the outing, Kardashian donned a sheer long-sleeve top that featured a large graphic print at the center. She complemented the piece with a black plunging bralette. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Lemme founder parted her short tresses on the side and accessorized with dark shades. Travis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]
George Strait's new song is a tribute to a tribute. The singer is part of Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver (Nov. 11), but his selection was released six weeks early. Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings,...
Hardy Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’
Hardy is home and recovering after a tour bus accident left him and three other people with "significant injuries." Although he has yet to give us specifics about what happened and how bad those injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter posted...
Everyone Wants a Carrie Underwood Duet! ‘We Get Requests Every Week,’ She Says
Carrie Underwood is in high demand these days. After her mega-hit with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You" went No. 1 and won several awards, the country singer says she frequently receives invitations to join other projects. "We get requests every week, and it has to make sense,"...
Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback
Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet
Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
Thomas Rhett’s 10-Year Anniversary Post for Wife Lauren Will Make You Weep [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, are celebrating 10 years of marriage on Wednesday (Oct. 12). The country singer took to social media to mark a decade of wedded bliss and celebrate his bride on a special date. The video he shared is a compilation of clips featuring Lauren....
TX Mom Warns Watching Hocus Pocus 2 Might Unleash Hell on Kids
A Central Texas mom is making headlines today after claiming that she believes that the new Disney Hocus Pocus 2 movie might be casting spells on anyone who watches it. She warns that " You unleash hell on your kids," when the show is broadcasted on your television set. “A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” offers concerned mother, Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”
Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped
TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Shelton Is Retiring From ‘The Voice’ After Season 23
It's the end of an era for Blake Shelton and The Voice. After 22 seasons with the show, the winningest coach in the reality competition's history is stepping away from his swiveling red chair. "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legendary star of film, TV and the stage, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the actress' family, who issued the following statement to Broadway World:. The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her...
Terrifying Texas Urban Legend That Will Freak You Out Big Time
American Urban Legends are a thing. Do you remember how old you were when you realized stories like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldie Locks were originally very scary stories to keep children from misbehaving?. Those are folklore from Europe. Mexico's legends are pretty terrifying too. Check this one...
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 0