ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIXS FM 108

Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. For the outing, Kardashian donned a sheer long-sleeve top that featured a large graphic print at the center. She complemented the piece with a black plunging bralette. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Lemme founder parted her short tresses on the side and accessorized with dark shades. Travis...
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
KIXS FM 108

Alan Jackson Pushes Remaining Tour Dates Due to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Setback

Alan Jackson has postponed the final two stops on his Last Call Tour until 2023 as he deals with health issues related to Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). The silver lining on this announcement is that the Last Call One More for the Road Tour of 2022 will not be his actual "last call," as he's now planning at least two shows for next year. The affected shows are Friday night's (Oct. 7) show in Atlantic City, N.J., and Saturday night's stop Pittsburgh, Pa. No makeup date has been announced for either show.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
KIXS FM 108

Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
MUSIC
KIXS FM 108

Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet

Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Retirement
KIXS FM 108

TX Mom Warns Watching Hocus Pocus 2 Might Unleash Hell on Kids

A Central Texas mom is making headlines today after claiming that she believes that the new Disney Hocus Pocus 2 movie might be casting spells on anyone who watches it. She warns that " You unleash hell on your kids," when the show is broadcasted on your television set. “A worst-case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” offers concerned mother, Jamie Gooch, “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”
MOVIES
KIXS FM 108

Illinois Family’s Brilliant ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Illusion Has the Internet Stumped

TikTok users' level of frustration over how this family pulled off this Stranger Things Halloween decoration has reached a high level. How do you think they did this?. It appears that the millions of people who have seen this illusion in a Plainfield, Illinois yard have absolutely no idea how this man got a 'Max' from the extremely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, to float high about his yard.
PLAINFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KIXS FM 108

Terrifying Texas Urban Legend That Will Freak You Out Big Time

American Urban Legends are a thing. Do you remember how old you were when you realized stories like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldie Locks were originally very scary stories to keep children from misbehaving?. Those are folklore from Europe. Mexico's legends are pretty terrifying too. Check this one...
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy