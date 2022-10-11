Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
actionnews5.com
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week
Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
Second Severe Weather Season Fast- Approaching
Alabama can see all types of weather from rain to snow to tornadoes. Tornadoes can occur any time of the year across the state but they’re more common in the spring, late fall and early winter, if conditions are favorable. In general, Alabama is prone to tornadoes due to its geographic location. It’s close to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
kyweathercenter.com
Some Serious Cold Air On The Way
Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much
(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
WSFA
Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
selmasun.com
Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase
Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
Much-needed rain moves in this week
Similar to the previous day, the Tennessee Valley is starting the week off with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The last time the Tennessee Valley saw measurable rain was on September 25th. By the time we reach Wednesday, the rain deficit in Huntsville will be near 1.30 inches! Dry Days Lead To Increasing Drought […]
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 1