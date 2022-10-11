ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

actionnews5.com

First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to evolve across the Mid-South Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the main threats, mainly between 6 PM and Midnight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a LEVEL...
AL.com

Sweater weather warning for Alabama next week

Been eager for sweater weather? Fall will be in full force next week across Alabama. A blast of cold air is expected to arrive behind a cold front early next week, and it will send low temperatures into the 30s (maybe even the 20s) in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Second Severe Weather Season Fast- Approaching

Alabama can see all types of weather from rain to snow to tornadoes. Tornadoes can occur any time of the year across the state but they’re more common in the spring, late fall and early winter, if conditions are favorable. In general, Alabama is prone to tornadoes due to its geographic location. It’s close to […]
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze this afternoon with high temperatures warming into the low 80s. Overnight, skies remain clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. LOOKING AHEAD: A slight warmup over the weekend, with widespread high temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
kyweathercenter.com

Some Serious Cold Air On The Way

Good Saturday to one and all. We have a cold front working across the state today and this is bringing the chance for a few showers and storms through Sunday. The big news continues to be the blast of cold coming in behind it. That air may challenge record lows in much of the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
OHIO STATE
Andalusia Star News

Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
OPP, AL
WSFA

Mid-October fall foliage update for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some color is starting to show on trees across Central Alabama now that we’ve progressed into mid-October. Leaves have also fallen off of trees regardless of whether or not they have changed color. That is likely due to the breezy days and abnormally dry conditions...
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
selmasun.com

Black Belt companies selected for Made in Alabama Showcase

Three Black Belt companies were among 14 to be selected for the 2022 Made in Alabama Showcase that took place at the state capitol today. The event recognizes businesses that have produced "exceptional goods" and are invited to show off their products and services in Montgomery, with Gov. Kay Ivey in attendance.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Much-needed rain moves in this week

Similar to the previous day, the Tennessee Valley is starting the week off with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. The last time the Tennessee Valley saw measurable rain was on September 25th. By the time we reach Wednesday, the rain deficit in Huntsville will be near 1.30 inches! Dry Days Lead To Increasing Drought […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for making absolutely delicious burgers, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
HOOVER, AL
