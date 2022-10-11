ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment

A group of Burlington fifth graders were over the moon Tuesday for a lesson in physics. Callahan Park was filled with students of all ages ecstatic to watch their classmates launch rockets. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
sevendaysvt

Historic New England Highlights Burlington's 20th-Century 'Kit Homes'

When architect Daniel Goltzman bought his home in the Five Sisters neighborhood of Burlington in 2013, he felt lucky. Just getting into the neighborhood was "a blood sport," he recalled while standing in front of his 1931 home. The area's small, unpretentious houses on quiet streets are within walking distance of downtown, Calahan Park and the Pine Street arts corridor. Plus, the house was well built.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard

CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. The price of grain and fuel is pinching many organic farmers out of the industry and they are worried it will only get worse.
CORNWALL, VT
Addison Independent

Closing of stationery store marks end of an era

MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Police recover body in AuSable River

WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the AuSable River on Wednesday. Crews identified the man as George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia. Police say on Sept. 29, Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater. It happened near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
ATLANTA, GA

