Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, who is originally from Walden, has been at the Montpelier Police Department since 2006. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department.
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out, but backlash remains
The resort announced a new parking plan in April that will put a dent in skiers' pockets -- while promising them nothing.
mynbc5.com
Burlington officials continue to make progress on homeless pod site
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's pod site on Elmwood Avenue is the first step in the city's plan to address homelessness. The new pod site will feature twenty-five individual units and have five units dedicated to house two people each. Each unit will come with a heating and AC unit.
WCAX
Burlington Airport unveils new security screening equipment
A group of Burlington fifth graders were over the moon Tuesday for a lesson in physics. Callahan Park was filled with students of all ages ecstatic to watch their classmates launch rockets. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to...
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
Historic New England Highlights Burlington's 20th-Century 'Kit Homes'
When architect Daniel Goltzman bought his home in the Five Sisters neighborhood of Burlington in 2013, he felt lucky. Just getting into the neighborhood was "a blood sport," he recalled while standing in front of his 1931 home. The area's small, unpretentious houses on quiet streets are within walking distance of downtown, Calahan Park and the Pine Street arts corridor. Plus, the house was well built.
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student
The station’s news director confirmed that WCAX had deleted the story and related social media posts and said he understood the harm it caused a transgender teenager. But he said the station had not retracted its reporting. Read the story on VTDigger here: WCAX removes story that led to transphobic attacks on Randolph student.
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
Colchester Sun
Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
WCAX
Man wanted in connection with NH homicides arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A person of interest in the murder of a New Hampshire couple appeared in court Thursday after police picked him up at the South Burlington Library. South Burlington Public Chief Shawn Burke says Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday after authorities saw him on Williston...
WCAX
Inflation hitting organic dairy farmers particularly hard
CORNWALL, Vt. (WCAX) - A regional task force set up to address market challenges faced by organic dairy farmers met Thursday to discuss the crisis of soaring inflation. The price of grain and fuel is pinching many organic farmers out of the industry and they are worried it will only get worse.
Addison Independent
Closing of stationery store marks end of an era
MIDDLEBURY — Main Street Stationery will close its doors this month after a 36-year run selling paper and various office supplies/services under the ownership of Greg and Barbara Tomb at 40 Main St. in Middlebury. The store’s roots actually extend deeper than the Tombs; it began in 1975 as...
WCAX
Police recover body in AuSable River
WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recovered the body of a missing man from the AuSable River on Wednesday. Crews identified the man as George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia. Police say on Sept. 29, Thevis lost his balance and fell about 25 feet and went underwater. It happened near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
