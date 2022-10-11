Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Be part of the D11SC sisters’ crafts at West Bend Farmers Market on Saturday, October 15
West Bend, WI – Eleven sisters who are part of D11SC Deco Mesh Wreaths, will be displaying their decorative wreaths on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the West Bend Farmers’ Market. The story behind the sisters’ dates to 2013 when their mother, Sally, passed and the 11 sisters...
Greater Milwaukee Today
CP Holiday Train returns to the rails to support of community food banks after two-year hiatus
HARTLAND — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train returns after a three year hiatus this season on its first cross-continent tour. Due to the pandemic virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime YMCA executive director retiring in March
OCONOMOWOC — Kay Nord, the current Watertown YMCA branch executive director, has announced she is retiring in March of 2023 after 43 years. Kim Schooley, the YMCA’s current youth development branch executive director, has been named her replacement. Nord and Schooley will work side by side for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition, YMCA at Pabst Farms said in a statement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spotlight on the West Bend Fire Department
According to West Bend Fire Department Captain Kenny Asselin, the department started in 1918, after three private fire companies, Neptune Engine Company, Hose Company No. 1 and Water Power Fire Company, merged. The department was run by volunteers until the 1970s, at which point the company became a paid oncall service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outage cancels Waukesha County fundraiser
In Waukesha County, a power outage forced the cancelation of a 400-person fundraiser. We Energies showed more than 20,000 outages at one time.
WBAY Green Bay
Horicon community rallies around terminally ill teen
HORICON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Horicon community continues to rally around one of its own. Fifteen year old Kaylee Dykstra is home on hospice care after being diagnosed with leukemia less than a year ago. And now she’s trying to live each day to its fullest. Kaylee Dykstra spent...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Waukesha police detective testifies
Lukas Hallmark, Waukesha police detective, testified for the state in the Darrell Brooks trial. Hallmark was at the parade with the Catholic Community of Waukesha with his wife and four kids. At time, their ages were 3, 5, 7 and 9. He said they were walking in a group of about 45. Hallmark said at one point while marching with the group on Main Street, "my attention was directed towards large amounts of screaming coming behind us."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seeing multiple uses for new hunting blind
TOWN OF JACKSON — The Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) announced Tuesday it constructed a new multi-use, and disabled person-accessible, hunting blind in the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area. The large blind, which is on the west side of the marsh, can hold several hunters and features an 80-foot boardwalk that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic
Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spotlight on the Jackson Fire Department
The Jackson Fire Department turned 130 years old this year, after being established in 1892, according to Jackson Fire Department Chief Aaron Swaney. The department has 50 staff members, including five full-time staff, six part-time staff and 39 paid on-call staff members. According to Swaney, the department serves the village...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new way to ‘do church’
THIENSVILLE — Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago. The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
pleasantviewrealty.com
144 N Lake Street Elkhart Lake WI
Fantastic Location near the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake! Homes like this gorgeous property on N Lake Lake Street don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, and an incredible covered front porch. The main level features a nice living room and adjacent formal dining, both great for entertaining. There’s a main level bedroom, ¾ bath and sizable mudroom with 1st floor laundry. Lovely kitchen with appliances included. The 2nd level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and a beautiful full bath with tile floors, claw-foot tub, and shower. A partially finished lower level with family room and 2nd laundry area are waiting for your finishing touches. For those looking to be close to downtown but also enjoy quiet time, this is the perfect spot!
Greater Milwaukee Today
The CurderBurger is back
WAUKESHA — The CurderBurger returned to Culver’s Wednesday — your standard burger topped with mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato and a giant cheese curd shaped like a patty. After last year’s fast sellout, the special will be available for the next three weeks this time, or until...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Landmark Credit Union brings back advanced version of TYME ATMs
Landmark Credit Union is bringing the TYME machine back to Southeastern Wisconsin as part of a modernization initiative to launch new TYME Advanced ATMs across their branch network. Landmark announced the launch Thursday through an ’80s-themed press conference in honor of “traveling back in TYME.” The event featured a DeLorean...
