Footwear News

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
SHOPPING
People

Deal Alert! A $600 Cordless Vacuum Is Still on Sale for Just $150 at Amazon — at Least for Now

This Prime Day deal still isn't over Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word. One of the most popular deals we saw at the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that was stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), was on a lightweight cordless vacuum. And as of this writing, The ZokerLife stick vacuum is still an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from...
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Grazia

These Leggings Have Over 42,000 Reviews On Amazon, And They’re Now Under £10 In The Prime Day Sale

If you're anything like me, this spell of cold weather has probably meant you've dived back into your drawer of sweatpants and leggings, happy to resign yourself to creature comforts now that it's officially autumn. And when it comes to leggings for lounging in, you want to look for a fabric that's soft as well as supportive. Team Grazia has found just the ticket - and, luckily, the leggings in question are included in the sale as part of Amazon Prime Day. Not only do they have 42,000 reviews of 4.5 stars - pretty impressive metrics - but they're now less than £10.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
Grazia

Revlon Salon’s One-Step Hair Volumiser Is Discounted With 50% Off – Tell Everyone

Hair hot brushes have been all the rage in recent years thanks to their ability to fake a salon-grade bouncy blow dry at home. But of all the tools on the market, one has continuously reigned supreme. Revlon Salon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser quickly achieved viral-status for its easy delivery of oomph at the roots, smooth shine and voluminous finish.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Garnier’s make-up busting micellar water is more than 40% off in Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon Prime Day has made a reappearance at a rather surprising time, livening up autumn with a bunch of bargains ready to buy. Officially named the Prime Early Access Sale, we’re seeing great savings across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops and more just as we do in the summer months.You might be looking to save big and bag a bargain on pricer items like a Shark vacuum cleaner, Fitbit, or Amazon own device products, but don’t let that deter you from taking a peek at small savings too – look after the pennies and the pounds will take care of...
SHOPPING

