If you're anything like me, this spell of cold weather has probably meant you've dived back into your drawer of sweatpants and leggings, happy to resign yourself to creature comforts now that it's officially autumn. And when it comes to leggings for lounging in, you want to look for a fabric that's soft as well as supportive. Team Grazia has found just the ticket - and, luckily, the leggings in question are included in the sale as part of Amazon Prime Day. Not only do they have 42,000 reviews of 4.5 stars - pretty impressive metrics - but they're now less than £10.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO