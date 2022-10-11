ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTdq6_0iUL6VQM00

One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 40s, crashed a truck and ran from officers. He then shot at officers during the brief foot chase.

Officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene. Authorities have since recovered two handguns.

The incident remains under investigation.

NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities arrest homicide suspect in South LA area

SOUTH LA – A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding from police for several hours in the south Los Angeles area. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the man ran into the neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
