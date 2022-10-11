1 dead after shooting involving LAPD officers during foot pursuit in Wilmington area

One person is dead after a police shooting in the Wilmington area Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

The incident started with a call of an officer in need of help and a foot pursuit around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Quay Avenue and East E Street, an industrial area near the Port of Long Beach.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 40s, crashed a truck and ran from officers. He then shot at officers during the brief foot chase.

Officers returned fire and the suspect died at the scene. Authorities have since recovered two handguns.

The incident remains under investigation.