NFL

Adam Schefter
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating

Kansas City Police detectives are investigating an incident in which Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed down a photographer after Monday night's NFL game. Following the Chiefs' 30-29 win, Adams was walking to the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms when the photographer crossed in front of him. Video shows Adams use two hands to push the man, who was carrying a tall stand in his hands.
KANSAS CITY, MO

