3 reasons why Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes right now
The NFL has several intriguing games each week. On Sunday, the game of the week on paper has to be
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Kansas City Chiefs release epic 360-degree video of the Air Force parachuting into Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that's how you make an entrance!. Fans at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football football matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders were in for a treat. Aside from the nail-biting 30-29 victory over a division rival, of course. The US...
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
Raiders WR Davante Adams pushed over a photographer following game against Chiefs, and Kansas City police are investigating
Kansas City Police detectives are investigating an incident in which Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams pushed down a photographer after Monday night's NFL game. Following the Chiefs' 30-29 win, Adams was walking to the tunnel that leads to the locker rooms when the photographer crossed in front of him. Video shows Adams use two hands to push the man, who was carrying a tall stand in his hands.
Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries.
