PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence the outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. Between January 2021 and mid-September...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why would we vote for Fetterman?
I’m hearing and seeing that over 70% of Americans are worried about crime and inflation. If that’s really so, why would Pennsylvanians want to put someone in office who thinks it’s a good idea to let at least a third of Pennsylvania’s criminals out of prison, including murderers?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Partnership, problems and learning lessons
Laurel: To new partnerships. With the financial accessibility of a college education being such an issue, combined with the many higher education institutions that are important job creators in Pennsylvania communities, a newly brokered deal could be a problem solver. Westmoreland County Community College is joining with Carlow University to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injured Hempfield motorist OKs plea agreement for wrong-way driver
A Hempfield man was ordered to spend two years on probation Thursday for being impaired during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist. Larry T. Miller Sr., 75, also was sentenced to 40 days on home electronic monitoring. He entered a guilty plea Thursday to reckless endangerment and three counts of driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
24 teams set to compete for WPIAL golf championships
Teams: 3A boys — Central Catholic, Plum, Upper St. Clair, Mars, Moon, Peters Township; 2A boys — Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Derry, Mohawk, Quaker Valley; 3A girls — Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, South Fayette; 2A girls — Central Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant, Shady Side Academy.
