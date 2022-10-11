ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter to the editor: Why would we vote for Fetterman?

I’m hearing and seeing that over 70% of Americans are worried about crime and inflation. If that’s really so, why would Pennsylvanians want to put someone in office who thinks it’s a good idea to let at least a third of Pennsylvania’s criminals out of prison, including murderers?
Laurels & lances: Partnership, problems and learning lessons

Laurel: To new partnerships. With the financial accessibility of a college education being such an issue, combined with the many higher education institutions that are important job creators in Pennsylvania communities, a newly brokered deal could be a problem solver. Westmoreland County Community College is joining with Carlow University to...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his...
Injured Hempfield motorist OKs plea agreement for wrong-way driver

A Hempfield man was ordered to spend two years on probation Thursday for being impaired during a 2019 wrong-way crash on Route 30 that seriously injured another motorist. Larry T. Miller Sr., 75, also was sentenced to 40 days on home electronic monitoring. He entered a guilty plea Thursday to reckless endangerment and three counts of driving under the influence, all misdemeanors.
24 teams set to compete for WPIAL golf championships

Teams: 3A boys — Central Catholic, Plum, Upper St. Clair, Mars, Moon, Peters Township; 2A boys — Belle Vernon, Sewickley Academy, South Park, Derry, Mohawk, Quaker Valley; 3A girls — Butler, Fox Chapel, Franklin Regional, Moon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, South Fayette; 2A girls — Central Valley, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mt. Pleasant, Shady Side Academy.
