AL.com

2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?

Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
Mashed

What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?

Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
Daily Mail

Hard-up shoppers turn to wonky veg to reduce their grocery bills as sales of supermarket ranges of misshapen food soar by 38 per cent in a month amid cost-of-living crisis

Shoppers are turning to wonky fruit and vegetables as the price of groceries reaches a record high and the cost-of-living hits people hard, new figures show. People are now forking out an average of £643 more on their grocery shopping than last year after inflation hit 13.9 per cent over September.
TechCrunch

Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
Business Insider

THE ONLINE GROCERY REPORT: The coronavirus pandemic is thrusting online grocery into the spotlight in the US — here are the players that will emerge at the top of the market

The coronavirus pandemic has brought online grocery — a promising but formerly niche industry — to the fore. The combination of consumers' interest in avoiding public places, government orders to stay at home, and the continued need for groceries and essential goods has made online grocery delivery services from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Instacart indispensable. Business Insider Intelligence Previously, some consumers resisted the shopping method because they wanted to pick out their groceries themselves and avoid extra fees, but the pandemic has forced many to change their priorities. And the sudden focus on online grocery is set to alter consumer behavior well after the pandemic subsides, accelerating the industry's penetration in the US. How well online grocers meet demand during the pandemic will play a major role in determining the top online grocers after the pandemic abates. Grocers' ability to fulfill as many orders as possible in a variety of convenient channels throughout the pandemic will be important, as consumers may turn to different providers if they can't place an order from one grocer through the channel they want — an issue that's popped up in some markets for several grocers during the crisis.
CNET

The Air Fryer I Use Nearly Every Day Is on Sale for $60. You Should Buy One Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Air fryers have forever changed the way that we cook. Living in the South means that the summers are hot, and the last thing that we want to do is heat up our home by using the oven, but we still like home-cooked meals. With an air fryer we can cook a ton of different things, from proteins to veggies, without heating up the house, and the cleanup is a breeze.
