geekwire.com
Smart shopping cart maker Veeve adds $6.7M to its basket to reach more grocery stores
Smart shopping cart maker Veeve has added more cash to its basket. The Seattle-based startup raised $6.7 million in new funding as the company looks to push its retail innovations to more physical grocery stores. Founded in 2018 by two former Amazon managers, Veeve is part of a wave of...
I’m a former Walmart worker – there’s one item shoppers should not buy and it all comes down to quality
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
2 more major retailers closing on Thanksgiving: What about Walmart?
Two more major retailers have announced plans to once again close for Thanksgiving day. Best Buy and Target are joining Kohl’s in closing on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 24). Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, has not announced its Thanksgiving plans but has also closed for the holiday in recent years.
What Time Should You Be Shopping At Costco?
Ah yes, time for the monthly trip to Costco. Since the opening of its first warehouse in 1983, Costco has been deemed as one of the world's preferred supermarkets, growing a cult-like membership customer base. With its convenient discounted bulk items, high minimum wage rates for employees in the United States (via CNN), the endlessly delicious three-pound rotisserie chicken for only $4.99, and more, the hype for Costco has been at an all-time high.
I visited Aldi and Lidl's stores and spotted the strategies they use to save shoppers money, from mimicking big-name brands to selling products straight out of crates
German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are both famed for their low prices, promotions, efficiency, and rotating selection of time-limited items.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 stores. Here’s a map of ones on the list so far
Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of dozens of stores that it will close. The struggling home goods retailer said it will close about 150 namesake stores as it works to stabilize its finances and turn around declining sales. The company is also laying off employees and secured...
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
BOSTON - It's almost time for the holiday shopping season to kick into high-gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving. In Massachusetts, "Blue Laws" prevent most retailers from opening on the Thursday holiday. And it...
Hard-up shoppers turn to wonky veg to reduce their grocery bills as sales of supermarket ranges of misshapen food soar by 38 per cent in a month amid cost-of-living crisis
Shoppers are turning to wonky fruit and vegetables as the price of groceries reaches a record high and the cost-of-living hits people hard, new figures show. People are now forking out an average of £643 more on their grocery shopping than last year after inflation hit 13.9 per cent over September.
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
I picked up $36 worth of items including groceries for just $7 and it doesn’t involve coupons
A SHOPPER has found a way to pick up $36 worth of groceries for only $7 without going through the tedious work of using endless coupons. Of course, couponing can be a great way to save a ton of money. However, doing research and finding coupons could take up quite...
THE ONLINE GROCERY REPORT: The coronavirus pandemic is thrusting online grocery into the spotlight in the US — here are the players that will emerge at the top of the market
The coronavirus pandemic has brought online grocery — a promising but formerly niche industry — to the fore. The combination of consumers' interest in avoiding public places, government orders to stay at home, and the continued need for groceries and essential goods has made online grocery delivery services from the likes of Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Instacart indispensable. Business Insider Intelligence Previously, some consumers resisted the shopping method because they wanted to pick out their groceries themselves and avoid extra fees, but the pandemic has forced many to change their priorities. And the sudden focus on online grocery is set to alter consumer behavior well after the pandemic subsides, accelerating the industry's penetration in the US. How well online grocers meet demand during the pandemic will play a major role in determining the top online grocers after the pandemic abates. Grocers' ability to fulfill as many orders as possible in a variety of convenient channels throughout the pandemic will be important, as consumers may turn to different providers if they can't place an order from one grocer through the channel they want — an issue that's popped up in some markets for several grocers during the crisis.
intheknow.com
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is next week, but don’t wait until then to grab these home decor deals under $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are only a few more days until...
Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The $25-billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons could ultimately lead to lower prices for shoppers, at least according to a plan laid out Friday by Kroger's CEO.
Amazon Prime Day II a Rousing Success (Says Amazon)
The online retailer’s Prime Early Access Sale sold more than 100 million items in the two-day event designed to kick-start the 2022 holiday shopping season – very early.
CNET
The Air Fryer I Use Nearly Every Day Is on Sale for $60. You Should Buy One Now
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Air fryers have forever changed the way that we cook. Living in the South means that the summers are hot, and the last thing that we want to do is heat up our home by using the oven, but we still like home-cooked meals. With an air fryer we can cook a ton of different things, from proteins to veggies, without heating up the house, and the cleanup is a breeze.
Stock your linen closet with Brooklinen sheets for 15% off ahead of Black Friday 2022
Shop early Black Friday 2022 deals at Brooklinen and save 15% on Reviewed-approved sheets, pajamas and more this weekend.
