New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
Police: Suspect deliberately lured Bristol police officers to house prior to fatal shooting
Police say a suspect deliberately lured police officers to a home in Bristol prior to fatally shooting two law enforcement officials and seriously injuring another.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
What’s next for investigation into Bristol police ambush?
Following an apparent ambush that killed two Bristol police officers and sent a third to the hospital, law enforcement experts say the investigation will focus on potential early warning signs – and how much information the officers had responding to the call.
Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire
A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' Of 39-Year-Old Bolton Man
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Connecticut man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries before he died at the hospital. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in in Tolland County in the town of Bolton at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 890 Boston Turnpike, Connecticut State Police said.
New London crash kills woman
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
NBC Connecticut
South Windsor Road Reopens After Serious Crash
Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor has reopened after being closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a serious crash. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road was closed while police conducted their investigation. The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding...
Two pedestrians hit by car on Bay Street in Springfield
Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car on Bay Street in Springfield Saturday evening.
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools mourns loss of officers and injuries in shooting, remembers one as former SRO
BRISTOL – In the wake of the injury of one Bristol police officer and the deaths of two others as a result of a Wednesday night shooting, the Bristol Public Schools district issued a statement mourning the loss of the officers and remembering them for their services to the community and one as having been a school resource officer.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Man Shot
2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
iheart.com
Stolen Dog & Car In Wethersfield
Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!
2 people killed in early-morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood
Two people were killed during a shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Wednesday at 4:10 a.m., the department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Indian Orchard Main Street area. Once authorities...
