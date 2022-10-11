ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police blotter

Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Monroe Woman Killed In Early-Morning House Fire

A Fairfield County woman was killed during an early morning house fire. The fire took place in Monroe around 12:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 on Fox Run. Officers from the Monroe Police Department along with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire located at 8 Fox Run, said Lt. Michael Sweeney of the Monroe Police Department.
MONROE, CT
St. Mary
Daily Voice

Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' Of 39-Year-Old Bolton Man

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a 39-year-old Connecticut man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries before he died at the hospital. Police responded to a report of a disturbance in in Tolland County in the town of Bolton at about 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 890 Boston Turnpike, Connecticut State Police said.
BOLTON, CT
FOX 61

New London crash kills woman

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Flag put up outside Bristol Health; 2 officers confirmed dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 3 hours ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

South Windsor Road Reopens After Serious Crash

Sullivan Avenue, or Route 194, in South Windsor has reopened after being closed for several hours Tuesday evening due to a serious crash. Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Schweir Road. The road was closed while police conducted their investigation. The town's Metro Traffic Services is responding...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Man Shot

2022-10-12@9:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police received a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim arrived at the hospital on foot. Its not known where the incident occurred but the victim was seen arriving from Anson Street. Detectives are investigating. Remarkably it was also posted on the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as well. First post since September 16.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
iheart.com

Stolen Dog & Car In Wethersfield

Monday at 5 am a Forest Green 2001 Saturn Wagon CT Repair Plate #RH10 was stolen from the Citgo gas station/Atlantis fresh market on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield. Unfortunately, this sweet dog was laying down in the backseat. She just had hip surgery and has a bruised right paw. She needs medication. The owner wants her returned and no questions asked. Please drop her off at a local police station or fire station. He wants his dog back. This is his whole life. If anybody has seen anything or not has any information please call the Weatherfield Police Department or 860-246-7616!
WETHERSFIELD, CT

