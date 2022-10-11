2023 NBA Draft: Underrated Risers Ahead of College Season

There’s a few prospects that aren’t currently projected to go in the lottery of the 2023 NBA Draft, but have what it takes to rise up boards this season into that range.

Every year, team boards fluctuate up until the night of the NBA draft. There's prospects that are currently projected to go in the lottery that could end up needing another college season before jumping to the professional level. There's just as many that aren't projected to go that high but will emerge as some of the best players in their class over the next several months.

This is what makes scouting so difficult, as the situation prospects are in and varying development tracks result in projections shifting quickly.

Who are some of the prospects not currently projected to go in the lottery but have the upside to rise? What do these players need to improve upon to ensure they have a chance to be taken in that range?

Arthur Kaluma (Wing | Creighton)

Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to prospects that are ready to contribute immediately at the NBA level, Kaluma is near the top of the list. Entering his sophomore season at Creighton, the 6-foot-7 combo forward will have the chance to further jump on draft boards.

With an improved jumper and Kaluma being fully healthy following a knee injury, he’ll be a focal point offensively next season. With that in mind, it’s the defensive side of the ball that he’ll need to clean up if he wants to be considered by teams in the lottery.

He’s got the frame and a 7-foot wingspan that gives quite a bit of optimism that he can improve as a defender. If he’s able to emerge on that end, Kaluma will be a polished 3-and-D prospect that can play multiple positions entering the draft.

The only thing that may still hold him back that is out of his control is draft age. Kaluma will be 21 years old on draft night.

Brandon Miller (Wing | Alabama)

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Similar to Kaluma, Miller is an older prospect relative to some of his peers in the upcoming class. Despite being a freshman at Alabama this season, he will be 21 early in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Regardless, he’s an emerging prospect that’s only gotten more intriguing over the past year. At 6-foot-9, Miller is the perfect size for the next level with an ability to play as a true wing or more of a traditional power forward. He’s got a smooth jumper and is a really good self-creator for his position.

While he’s already great in the midrange, Miller will need to expand his shot quite a bit if he wants to solidify a spot in the lottery of next summer’s draft. He’s not a bad 3-point shooter, but his efficiency does fall off the further he gets from the rim.

In theory, Miller projects to be a point forward with his passing and creation skills that can also defend nearly any position on defense. With that in mind, he will have to prove that’s the case this season at Alabama.

The incoming freshman has all of the tools to be a lottery pick, but we’ll have to see it come together this season.

GG Jackson (Forward | South Carolina)

Jessica Gallagher-The Greenville News

The No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, Jackson reclassified and is now one of the youngest players in the country this season entering his freshman year at South Carolina. He’ll be 18 at the start of his rookie season if he ends up entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-9, Jackson is a unique prospect. While he's the size of a forward, he has legitimate playmaking skills. He doesn’t have much of a traditional post game, but combats that with a dynamic set of offensive moves in the midrange.

Jackson has a frame that’s ready for the NBA, but will at some point need to learn to leverage his size in the paint better. He’s a crafty finisher but will need to improve as a physical presence close to the rim. Additionally, his 3-point shot is improving but still has some work to do.

If the 17-year-old is able to improve as a perimeter shooter this season, there’s a really good chance he emerges as a lottery pick. Between his age and natural offensive feel, the upside is tremendous nonetheless.

Dillon Mitchell (Wing | Texas)

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

A smooth lefty, Mitchell could be the next big prospect to come out of Texas. He’s an effective prospect that makes the most of every shot attempt and can play either forward position.

At 6-foot-7, the incoming freshman is an explosive athlete that finishes incredibly strong at the rim. If he’s able to develop more of a 3-point shot, it will only further unlock his offensive upside, giving him more ways to produce points on that end.

The true swing skill for Mitchell will be his ability to use both hands more efficiently. At this point, he favors his left and often misses out on opportunities due to his lack of a right hand and going right in general.

If he’s able to get comfortable using both hands at a high level, there’s no question he will be a potential lottery pick. Mitchell is already a versatile defender and really good rebounder, which goes to show just how complete he could become as a prospect.

