Lisa Kustra
2d ago

She sold her soul to the MAGA cabal. Both parties have elitists. Yale , Harvard grads in both parties. One is anti democracy. The other is pro democracy. One supports white supremists and tried to thwart a free and fair election and pummeled 144 capital policemen. 5 people died. The other gave them 66 court opportunities to prove fraud which they could not. One wants to control women and LGBT rights and the other believes they deserve the same freedoms of straight men.

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
Tulsi Gabbard
Newt Gingrich
"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
