Lisa Kustra
2d ago
She sold her soul to the MAGA cabal. Both parties have elitists. Yale , Harvard grads in both parties. One is anti democracy. The other is pro democracy. One supports white supremists and tried to thwart a free and fair election and pummeled 144 capital policemen. 5 people died. The other gave them 66 court opportunities to prove fraud which they could not. One wants to control women and LGBT rights and the other believes they deserve the same freedoms of straight men.
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Washington Examiner
Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat
Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
Fox News
Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'
"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants
Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Hey, ‘Gov. Florida Man,’ Martha’s Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion
Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; in Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the vote in 2016.
