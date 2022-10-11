ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Jovaughn Gwyn Named SEC Player Of The Week

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAood_0iUL5X5B00

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn earned a prestigious honor following a dominant performance against Kentucky.

South Carolina is racking up honors following their win over Kentucky. First, head coach Shane Beamer earned coach of the week , and now offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gwyn is the first Gamecock to win player of the week honors this season. He has steadily improved from the beginning of the season; Gwyn was a weak link on the offensive line but is now an anchor.

He's one of the best pass protectors on the team and has evened out his run-blocking . Running back MarShawn Lloyd found frequent success running to the right side, and Gwyn was a significant reason why.

National pundits criticized South Carolina's poor line play at the beginning of the year, and while their criticisms were valid, the public consensus hasn't caught up with their recent play.

Each member has been climbing, making offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's job much more manageable. Satterfield has been reshaping their offensive scheme , and a solid offensive line makes that easier. Gwyn's honor reflects how dominant his performance was. Few offensive linemen win player of the week honors, and he can continue to build off this moving forwards.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Elite defensive lineman returning to Tennessee to attend Alabama game

A highly ranked defensive-line target is ready to return to Tennessee to take another look at the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker of Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., posted on his Twitter account Tuesday night that he's scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Saturday for its highly anticipated home game against rival Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Paris impressed with Gamecocks freshman class

South Carolina men's basketball will have one freshman who will be getting a lot of attention during the 2022-23 season in forward GG Jackson. However, the two other players in the Gamecocks’ freshman class have made an impression on head coach Lamont Paris. In addition to Jackson, Paris and...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Andrew Lyon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
DawgsDaily

Score Predictions - Georgia to Roll the 'Dores

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back at home for their second straight game between the hedges against an SEC opponent. And similar to a week ago against the Auburn Tigers, the Bulldogs are massive favorites over the Vanderbilt Commodores.  The Dawgs enter the game a 38.0 favorite ...
ATHENS, GA
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
123
Followers
120
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy