Jovaughn Gwyn Named SEC Player Of The Week

South Carolina offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn earned a prestigious honor following a dominant performance against Kentucky.

South Carolina is racking up honors following their win over Kentucky. First, head coach Shane Beamer earned coach of the week , and now offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn is SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Gwyn is the first Gamecock to win player of the week honors this season. He has steadily improved from the beginning of the season; Gwyn was a weak link on the offensive line but is now an anchor.

He's one of the best pass protectors on the team and has evened out his run-blocking . Running back MarShawn Lloyd found frequent success running to the right side, and Gwyn was a significant reason why.

National pundits criticized South Carolina's poor line play at the beginning of the year, and while their criticisms were valid, the public consensus hasn't caught up with their recent play.

Each member has been climbing, making offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's job much more manageable. Satterfield has been reshaping their offensive scheme , and a solid offensive line makes that easier. Gwyn's honor reflects how dominant his performance was. Few offensive linemen win player of the week honors, and he can continue to build off this moving forwards.

