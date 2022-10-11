ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
Footwear News

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Has So Many Great Crocs Shoe Deals Today

Love them or hate them, Crocs are here to stay. So if you’re looking to hop on the Crocs trend or want to add a new pair to your ever-growing collection, today is your lucky day. For Amazon’s Early Access Sale, running until October 12, the retailer is having Black Friday-like shoe deals on various Crocs styles. From timeless flip-flops to trendy, minimalist sandals, there are all sorts of footwear boasting major discounts. You can even prepare for cold weather with faux fur-lined Crocs that will keep your toes toasty. To help you find your best fit, we’ve rounded up the...
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
TechCrunch

Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
CNN

We found the 23 best deals at Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals sale event

We’ve been waiting for Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals to begin, and it’s officially here. You can shop the massive home goods site for deals on furniture, home organization, small appliances, bedding and way more — plus, we’ve even got some lofted kids beds and cozy goose down comforters for winter in this sale edition.
ETOnline.com

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Brings Early Black Friday Furniture and Home Decor Steals Up to 80% Off

It's happened all too quickly, but the holiday season is right around the corner. Major retailers are offering stellar deals before Thanksgiving, like Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and Target Deal Days, all at the prices you've previously only found during Black Friday. And Wayfair is kicking off the holiday season early with a 5 Days of Deals sale.
ConsumerAffairs

Walmart hosting holiday rollback sale October 10-13

Walmart started the holiday season before September, with the announcement of its top toys list for the 2022 holiday season. Now, the retail giant is hosting a holiday rollback sale, which will be held from October 10-13. The sale is meant to give shoppers an early opportunity to strike on...
simphome.com

How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air

Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
CNET

Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With Over 100,000 Ratings Is Said to ‘Erase Wrinkles’ & It's On Sale Before The Prime Early Access Sale

When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep skin in tip-top shape. If you don’t have a go-to vitamin C serum in your arsenal yet, don’t fret, because Amazon has got you covered. The bestselling TruSkin...
Food & Wine

Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale

Cast iron cookware is one of the most versatile options out there for home cooks and professionals alike. Its durable construction provides impressive heat retention to give you even temperature throughout the cooking process. As for its versatility, cast iron pots and pans can be used to cook meals on the stovetop, in the oven, and even over an open flame. Whatever recipe you're tackling, you can do so and receive restaurant-quality results in a cast iron piece — and right now so many are on sale at Amazon for its huge October holiday sale.
The Independent

Clean up with this The Inkey List 26 per cent saving in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

We’re now in the final few hours of Amazon Prime Day 2, or the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale as it’s officially known. All the exciting offers end at midnight tonight, and we’re keeping track of savings you won’t want to miss, across everything from tech and TVs to laptops, home appliances and household essentials.With Black Friday just around the corner, this event bridges the sale gap before the final seasonal savings weekend of the year kicks off and ahead of Christmas deals emerging too. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogFor those getting extra organised ahead of the...
NBC News

NBC News

