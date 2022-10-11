Read full article on original website
Related
gohofstra.com
Capazario Posts Top 10 Finish, Hofstra Third At Seawane Club Classic
Hewlett Harbor, NY - Dino Capazario shot a final round 73 (+1) and placed eighth at The Seawane Club Classic Tuesday afternoon. The three-team, 18-player tournament was hosted by LIU. Capazario was Hofstra's top finisher with a three-round score of 223 (+7) and his 73 was his best score of...
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes CAA Foes for Doubleheader Weekend; Hosts Morgan’s Message Game on Friday
Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team returns home for a weekend of Colonial Athletic Association action, as the Pride hosts Monmouth on Friday, October 14, before hosting #25 William & Mary on Sunday, October 16. Friday's game is set to start at 3 p.m., and the opening draw on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra To Make Three Appearances On CBS Sports Network
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will make three appearances on the CBS Sports Network as part of the Colonial Athletic Association package released this morning. The Pride's initial nationally-televised contest will be its first conference game of the year when it visits Delaware for a 7 p.m....
gohofstra.com
Cucco And Stedile Capture CAA Awards Again
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra sophomore Chiara Cucco was named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week and Pride freshman Izadora Stedile earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors, it was announced by the league office this afternoon. For Cucco it is her second CAA award of the year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Unveils 2023 Schedule; Nine Games at Shuart Stadium
Hempstead, NY – Hofstra Head Men's Lacrosse Coach Seth Tierney and the Hofstra men's lacrosse team has announced its schedule for the 2023 season. The Pride will face 15 opponents this coming season, including nine home contests from James M. Shuart Stadium. The Pride will play eight non-conference games...
Comments / 0